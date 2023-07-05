 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Iga Świątek in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

Iga Świątek is set to face Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round at Wimbledon. We break down what you need to know.

By David Fucillo
Iga Swiatek of Poland in action against Lin Zhu of China in the first round during Day One of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2023 in London, England. Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

Iga Świątek faces Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second-round of Wimbledon. The match gets started at approximately 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning. It will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, with a live stream available at WatchESPN.

Świątek advanced out of the first round with a straight set win over Lin Zhu. Tormo claimed a straight set win over Martina Trevisan. This is the first time the two women have met in a tennis tournament.

Świątek is playing her fourth time at the All England Club. She was eliminated in the first round in 2019, the fourth round in 2021, and the third round last year. She’s coming off a French Open title, which gives her four career Grand Slam titles. Tormo has never advanced out of the second-round, losing in that round each of the past two years.

DraftKings Sportsbook has installed Świątek as a heavy favorite against Tormo. Świątek is -3500 to win the match and -1600 to claim the first set. Tormo is +1200 to win the match and +750 to win the first set. Under 2.5 sets is -600 and over 2.5 sets is +310.

Here’s a look at their match schedule. Please note that start times for each match are approximate, as they are dependent on when the earlier matches end.

How to live stream Iga Swiatek vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo

Date: Wednesday, July 5
Match time: 10 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN

