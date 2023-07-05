Tour de France results: Who won stage 5, who leads overall standings

The 2023 Tour de France is working its way through the Pyrenees and the first major mountain stage is a wrap. Jai Hindley crossed the finish line first to claim victory in Stage 5 of the race. This is his debut in the Tour de France. He claimed a ten-second bonus with his first-place finish and will take over the yellow jersey heading into Stage 6.

Giulio Ciccone finished second to claim the six-second bonus and Felix Gall finished third to claim the four-second bonus and round out the podium. Emanuel Buchmann finished fourth and Jonas Vingegaard finished fifth on the day.

Adam Yates, Tadej Pogačar, and Simon Yates had held the top three positions coming into Wednesday, but both struggled and finished 1:38 back of Hindley. They drop to fifth, sixth, and seventh in the yellow jersey standings heading into Stage 6.

Gall will take over the polka dot jersey as king of the mountain through five stages. He has secured 28 points and has a nine-point lead on Ciccone and a ten-point lead on Hindley and Neilson Powless.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 5. The peloton returns to the mountains on Thursday, racing 145 kilometers from Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque.

Stage 5 top finishers