Tour de France, Stage 5: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We break down everything you need to know for Stage 5 of the 2023 Tour de France. We’ve got how to watch and what is up for grabs.

By David Fucillo

Valentin Madouas of France and Team Groupama - FDJ / Daniel Martin of Ireland and Team Israel Start-Up Nation / Dylan Van Baarle of The Netherlands and Team INEOS Grenadiers / Peloton / Col de Soudet (1540m) / Fog / Mountains / Landscape / during the 107th Tour de France 2020, Stage 9 a 153km stage from Pau to Laruns 495m / #TDF2020 / @LeTour / on September 06, 2020 in Laruns, France. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images

The 2023 Tour de France heads back into the mountains on Wednesday after two straight days of flat courses. Stage 5 gets underway at approximately 7:05 a.m. ET and the winner is expected to cross the finish line close to 11:30 a.m.

Jasper Philipsen has won two straight stages, but the peloton was close enough that Adam Yates has maintained his yellow jersey lead throughout. He has a six-second lead over Tadej Pogačar and his twin brother Simon Yates.

Stage 5 will be fairly flat for the first 70 kilometers, and then it gets difficult. There will be a 15.2-kilometer climb at 7.2%, a 4.2-kilometer climb at 7.0%, and a 7.7-kilometer climb at 8.6%. Pogačar is the favorite to win the stage with +250 odds and Jonas Vingegaard is a fairly distant second at +1000.

TV schedule

Date: Wednesday, July 5
Time: 6:55 a.m. ET (TV coverage), 7:05 a.m. (cyclists start)
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

  1. Adam Yates: 18 hours, 18 minutes, 33 second
  2. Tadej Pogačar: 6 seconds back
  3. Simon Yates: 6 seconds back
  4. Victor Lafay: 12 seconds back
  5. Wout van Aert: 16 seconds back

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stage winner

2023 Tour de France, Stage 5 winner odds

Cyclist Odds
Cyclist Odds
Tadej Pogacar +250
Jonas Vingegaard +1000
Neilson Powless +1400
Julian Alaphilippe +1800
Wout Van Aert +1800
Tom Pidcock +2200
Victor Lafay +2500
Pello Bilbao +2500
Mattias Skjelmose +2800
Felix Gall +3000
Dylan Teuns +3000
Giulio Ciccone +3500
Thibaut Pinot +3500
Ruben Guerreiro +3500
Simon Yates +4000
Jai Hindley +4000
Adam Yates +4000
Matteo Jorgenson +5000
Ion Izagirre +5000
Tobias Halland Johannessen +5000
Wout Poels +5000
Romain Bardet +5000
Daniel Martinez +5000
Rigoberto Uran +6500
Michael Woods +6500
Valentin Madouas +6500
Jack Haig +6500
Alexey Lutsenko +6500
Johan Esteban Chaves +6500
Magnus Cort Nielsen +8000
Mathieu van der Poel +8000
Clement Champoussin +8000
Warren Barguil +8000
Rui Costa +8000
Matej Mohoric +8000
Alberto Bettiol +8000
David Gaudu +10000
Gregor Muhlberger +10000
Antonio Pedrero +10000
Maxim Van Gils +10000
Georg Zimmermann +10000
Aurelien Paret-Peintre +10000
Alex Aranburu +10000
David De La Cruz +13000
Quinn Simmons +13000
Patrick Konrad +13000
Guillaume Martin +13000
Michal Kwiatkowski +15000
Simon Geschke +15000
Marc Soler +15000
Bob Jungels +15000
Wilco Kelderman +15000
Nans Peters +15000
Pierre Latour +15000
Ben O'Connor +15000
Mathieu Burgaudeau +15000
Victor Campenaerts +15000
Omar Fraile +18000
Steff Cras +18000
Mikel Landa +18000
Soren Kragh Andersen +20000
Fred Wright +20000
James Shaw +20000
Carlos Rodriguez +20000
Juan Pedro Lopez +20000
Nick Schultz +20000
Lawson Craddock +20000
Jonathan Castroviejo +20000
Egan Bernal +20000
Harold Tejada +20000
Pascal Eenkhoorn +25000
Torstein Traeen +25000
Emanuel Buchmann +25000
Anthony Perez +25000
Sepp Kuss +25000
Louis Meintjes +25000
Hugo Houle +25000
Clement Berthet +25000
Gorka Izagirre +25000
Chris Harper +30000
Remi Cavagna +30000
Felix Grossschartner +30000
Rafal Majka +30000
Anthon Charmig +30000
Lilian Calmejane +30000
Matthew Dinham +30000
Benoit Cosnefroy +30000
Matteo Trentin +30000
Simon Guglielmi +35000
Quentin Pacher +35000
Tiesj Benoot +40000
Chris Hamilton +40000
Valentin Ferron +40000
Simon Clarke +40000
Corbin Strong +40000
Mikkel Bjerg +40000
Kasper Asgreen +45000
Quinten Hermans +45000
Kevin Vermaerke +50000
Jasper Stuyven +50000
Benjamin Thomas +50000
Andrey Amador +50000
Christopher Juul-Jensen +50000
Jonas Gregaard +50000
Dries Devenyns +50000
Oliver Naesen +60000
Gianni Moscon +60000
Nelson Oliveira +60000
Krists Neilands +60000
Kevin Geniets +60000
Stefan Kung +60000
Lars van den Berg +60000
Christophe Laporte +80000
Axel Zingle +80000
Michael Gogl +80000
Anthony Turgis +80000
Nils Politt +80000
Nikias Arndt +80000
Dylan Van Baarle +80000
Ben Turner +80000
Stan Dewulf +80000
Edvald Boasson Hagen +80000
Jasper Philipsen +100000
Marco Haller +100000
Luka Mezgec +100000
Fabio Jakobsen +100000
Jorge Arcas +100000
Dion Smith +100000
Danny Van Poppel +100000
Biniam Girmay +100000
Alexis Renard +100000
Pierre-Luc Perichon +100000
Silvan Dillier +100000
Matis Louvel +100000
Daniel Oss +100000
Mads Pedersen +100000
Sam Welsford +100000
Mark Cavendish +100000
Dylan Groenewegen +100000

Overall winner

Tadej Pogačar: +100
Jonas Vingegaard: +100
Jai Hindley: +1600
Adam Yates: +2000
Mattias Skjelmose: +2800
Simon Yates: +4000
Mikel Landa: +4000
David Gaudu: +4000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300

