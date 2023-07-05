Tour de France, Stage 5: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France heads back into the mountains on Wednesday after two straight days of flat courses. Stage 5 gets underway at approximately 7:05 a.m. ET and the winner is expected to cross the finish line close to 11:30 a.m.

Jasper Philipsen has won two straight stages, but the peloton was close enough that Adam Yates has maintained his yellow jersey lead throughout. He has a six-second lead over Tadej Pogačar and his twin brother Simon Yates.

Stage 5 will be fairly flat for the first 70 kilometers, and then it gets difficult. There will be a 15.2-kilometer climb at 7.2%, a 4.2-kilometer climb at 7.0%, and a 7.7-kilometer climb at 8.6%. Pogačar is the favorite to win the stage with +250 odds and Jonas Vingegaard is a fairly distant second at +1000.

TV schedule

Date: Wednesday, July 5

Time: 6:55 a.m. ET (TV coverage), 7:05 a.m. (cyclists start)

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

Adam Yates: 18 hours, 18 minutes, 33 second Tadej Pogačar: 6 seconds back Simon Yates: 6 seconds back Victor Lafay: 12 seconds back Wout van Aert: 16 seconds back

Stage winner

2023 Tour de France, Stage 5 winner odds Cyclist Odds Cyclist Odds Tadej Pogacar +250 Jonas Vingegaard +1000 Neilson Powless +1400 Julian Alaphilippe +1800 Wout Van Aert +1800 Tom Pidcock +2200 Victor Lafay +2500 Pello Bilbao +2500 Mattias Skjelmose +2800 Felix Gall +3000 Dylan Teuns +3000 Giulio Ciccone +3500 Thibaut Pinot +3500 Ruben Guerreiro +3500 Simon Yates +4000 Jai Hindley +4000 Adam Yates +4000 Matteo Jorgenson +5000 Ion Izagirre +5000 Tobias Halland Johannessen +5000 Wout Poels +5000 Romain Bardet +5000 Daniel Martinez +5000 Rigoberto Uran +6500 Michael Woods +6500 Valentin Madouas +6500 Jack Haig +6500 Alexey Lutsenko +6500 Johan Esteban Chaves +6500 Magnus Cort Nielsen +8000 Mathieu van der Poel +8000 Clement Champoussin +8000 Warren Barguil +8000 Rui Costa +8000 Matej Mohoric +8000 Alberto Bettiol +8000 David Gaudu +10000 Gregor Muhlberger +10000 Antonio Pedrero +10000 Maxim Van Gils +10000 Georg Zimmermann +10000 Aurelien Paret-Peintre +10000 Alex Aranburu +10000 David De La Cruz +13000 Quinn Simmons +13000 Patrick Konrad +13000 Guillaume Martin +13000 Michal Kwiatkowski +15000 Simon Geschke +15000 Marc Soler +15000 Bob Jungels +15000 Wilco Kelderman +15000 Nans Peters +15000 Pierre Latour +15000 Ben O'Connor +15000 Mathieu Burgaudeau +15000 Victor Campenaerts +15000 Omar Fraile +18000 Steff Cras +18000 Mikel Landa +18000 Soren Kragh Andersen +20000 Fred Wright +20000 James Shaw +20000 Carlos Rodriguez +20000 Juan Pedro Lopez +20000 Nick Schultz +20000 Lawson Craddock +20000 Jonathan Castroviejo +20000 Egan Bernal +20000 Harold Tejada +20000 Pascal Eenkhoorn +25000 Torstein Traeen +25000 Emanuel Buchmann +25000 Anthony Perez +25000 Sepp Kuss +25000 Louis Meintjes +25000 Hugo Houle +25000 Clement Berthet +25000 Gorka Izagirre +25000 Chris Harper +30000 Remi Cavagna +30000 Felix Grossschartner +30000 Rafal Majka +30000 Anthon Charmig +30000 Lilian Calmejane +30000 Matthew Dinham +30000 Benoit Cosnefroy +30000 Matteo Trentin +30000 Simon Guglielmi +35000 Quentin Pacher +35000 Tiesj Benoot +40000 Chris Hamilton +40000 Valentin Ferron +40000 Simon Clarke +40000 Corbin Strong +40000 Mikkel Bjerg +40000 Kasper Asgreen +45000 Quinten Hermans +45000 Kevin Vermaerke +50000 Jasper Stuyven +50000 Benjamin Thomas +50000 Andrey Amador +50000 Christopher Juul-Jensen +50000 Jonas Gregaard +50000 Dries Devenyns +50000 Oliver Naesen +60000 Gianni Moscon +60000 Nelson Oliveira +60000 Krists Neilands +60000 Kevin Geniets +60000 Stefan Kung +60000 Lars van den Berg +60000 Christophe Laporte +80000 Axel Zingle +80000 Michael Gogl +80000 Anthony Turgis +80000 Nils Politt +80000 Nikias Arndt +80000 Dylan Van Baarle +80000 Ben Turner +80000 Stan Dewulf +80000 Edvald Boasson Hagen +80000 Jasper Philipsen +100000 Marco Haller +100000 Luka Mezgec +100000 Fabio Jakobsen +100000 Jorge Arcas +100000 Dion Smith +100000 Danny Van Poppel +100000 Biniam Girmay +100000 Alexis Renard +100000 Pierre-Luc Perichon +100000 Silvan Dillier +100000 Matis Louvel +100000 Daniel Oss +100000 Mads Pedersen +100000 Sam Welsford +100000 Mark Cavendish +100000 Dylan Groenewegen +100000

Overall winner

Tadej Pogačar: +100

Jonas Vingegaard: +100

Jai Hindley: +1600

Adam Yates: +2000

Mattias Skjelmose: +2800

Simon Yates: +4000

Mikel Landa: +4000

David Gaudu: +4000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300