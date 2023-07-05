Tour de France, Stage 5: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France heads back into the mountains on Wednesday after two straight days of flat courses. Stage 5 gets underway at approximately 7:05 a.m. ET and the winner is expected to cross the finish line close to 11:30 a.m.
Jasper Philipsen has won two straight stages, but the peloton was close enough that Adam Yates has maintained his yellow jersey lead throughout. He has a six-second lead over Tadej Pogačar and his twin brother Simon Yates.
Stage 5 will be fairly flat for the first 70 kilometers, and then it gets difficult. There will be a 15.2-kilometer climb at 7.2%, a 4.2-kilometer climb at 7.0%, and a 7.7-kilometer climb at 8.6%. Pogačar is the favorite to win the stage with +250 odds and Jonas Vingegaard is a fairly distant second at +1000.
TV schedule
Date: Wednesday, July 5
Time: 6:55 a.m. ET (TV coverage), 7:05 a.m. (cyclists start)
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.
Current leaderboard
- Adam Yates: 18 hours, 18 minutes, 33 second
- Tadej Pogačar: 6 seconds back
- Simon Yates: 6 seconds back
- Victor Lafay: 12 seconds back
- Wout van Aert: 16 seconds back
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
2023 Tour de France, Stage 5 winner odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Tadej Pogacar
|+250
|Jonas Vingegaard
|+1000
|Neilson Powless
|+1400
|Julian Alaphilippe
|+1800
|Wout Van Aert
|+1800
|Tom Pidcock
|+2200
|Victor Lafay
|+2500
|Pello Bilbao
|+2500
|Mattias Skjelmose
|+2800
|Felix Gall
|+3000
|Dylan Teuns
|+3000
|Giulio Ciccone
|+3500
|Thibaut Pinot
|+3500
|Ruben Guerreiro
|+3500
|Simon Yates
|+4000
|Jai Hindley
|+4000
|Adam Yates
|+4000
|Matteo Jorgenson
|+5000
|Ion Izagirre
|+5000
|Tobias Halland Johannessen
|+5000
|Wout Poels
|+5000
|Romain Bardet
|+5000
|Daniel Martinez
|+5000
|Rigoberto Uran
|+6500
|Michael Woods
|+6500
|Valentin Madouas
|+6500
|Jack Haig
|+6500
|Alexey Lutsenko
|+6500
|Johan Esteban Chaves
|+6500
|Magnus Cort Nielsen
|+8000
|Mathieu van der Poel
|+8000
|Clement Champoussin
|+8000
|Warren Barguil
|+8000
|Rui Costa
|+8000
|Matej Mohoric
|+8000
|Alberto Bettiol
|+8000
|David Gaudu
|+10000
|Gregor Muhlberger
|+10000
|Antonio Pedrero
|+10000
|Maxim Van Gils
|+10000
|Georg Zimmermann
|+10000
|Aurelien Paret-Peintre
|+10000
|Alex Aranburu
|+10000
|David De La Cruz
|+13000
|Quinn Simmons
|+13000
|Patrick Konrad
|+13000
|Guillaume Martin
|+13000
|Michal Kwiatkowski
|+15000
|Simon Geschke
|+15000
|Marc Soler
|+15000
|Bob Jungels
|+15000
|Wilco Kelderman
|+15000
|Nans Peters
|+15000
|Pierre Latour
|+15000
|Ben O'Connor
|+15000
|Mathieu Burgaudeau
|+15000
|Victor Campenaerts
|+15000
|Omar Fraile
|+18000
|Steff Cras
|+18000
|Mikel Landa
|+18000
|Soren Kragh Andersen
|+20000
|Fred Wright
|+20000
|James Shaw
|+20000
|Carlos Rodriguez
|+20000
|Juan Pedro Lopez
|+20000
|Nick Schultz
|+20000
|Lawson Craddock
|+20000
|Jonathan Castroviejo
|+20000
|Egan Bernal
|+20000
|Harold Tejada
|+20000
|Pascal Eenkhoorn
|+25000
|Torstein Traeen
|+25000
|Emanuel Buchmann
|+25000
|Anthony Perez
|+25000
|Sepp Kuss
|+25000
|Louis Meintjes
|+25000
|Hugo Houle
|+25000
|Clement Berthet
|+25000
|Gorka Izagirre
|+25000
|Chris Harper
|+30000
|Remi Cavagna
|+30000
|Felix Grossschartner
|+30000
|Rafal Majka
|+30000
|Anthon Charmig
|+30000
|Lilian Calmejane
|+30000
|Matthew Dinham
|+30000
|Benoit Cosnefroy
|+30000
|Matteo Trentin
|+30000
|Simon Guglielmi
|+35000
|Quentin Pacher
|+35000
|Tiesj Benoot
|+40000
|Chris Hamilton
|+40000
|Valentin Ferron
|+40000
|Simon Clarke
|+40000
|Corbin Strong
|+40000
|Mikkel Bjerg
|+40000
|Kasper Asgreen
|+45000
|Quinten Hermans
|+45000
|Kevin Vermaerke
|+50000
|Jasper Stuyven
|+50000
|Benjamin Thomas
|+50000
|Andrey Amador
|+50000
|Christopher Juul-Jensen
|+50000
|Jonas Gregaard
|+50000
|Dries Devenyns
|+50000
|Oliver Naesen
|+60000
|Gianni Moscon
|+60000
|Nelson Oliveira
|+60000
|Krists Neilands
|+60000
|Kevin Geniets
|+60000
|Stefan Kung
|+60000
|Lars van den Berg
|+60000
|Christophe Laporte
|+80000
|Axel Zingle
|+80000
|Michael Gogl
|+80000
|Anthony Turgis
|+80000
|Nils Politt
|+80000
|Nikias Arndt
|+80000
|Dylan Van Baarle
|+80000
|Ben Turner
|+80000
|Stan Dewulf
|+80000
|Edvald Boasson Hagen
|+80000
|Jasper Philipsen
|+100000
|Marco Haller
|+100000
|Luka Mezgec
|+100000
|Fabio Jakobsen
|+100000
|Jorge Arcas
|+100000
|Dion Smith
|+100000
|Danny Van Poppel
|+100000
|Biniam Girmay
|+100000
|Alexis Renard
|+100000
|Pierre-Luc Perichon
|+100000
|Silvan Dillier
|+100000
|Matis Louvel
|+100000
|Daniel Oss
|+100000
|Mads Pedersen
|+100000
|Sam Welsford
|+100000
|Mark Cavendish
|+100000
|Dylan Groenewegen
|+100000
Overall winner
Tadej Pogačar: +100
Jonas Vingegaard: +100
Jai Hindley: +1600
Adam Yates: +2000
Mattias Skjelmose: +2800
Simon Yates: +4000
Mikel Landa: +4000
David Gaudu: +4000
Stage prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300