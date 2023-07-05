Grant Williams signs four-year, $53 million deal in sign-and-trade agreement with Mavericks

Grant Williams has signed a four-year, $53 million (or $54 million depending on the report) in a sign-and-trade deal with the Dallas Mavericks, according to multiple reports. The Celtics are getting two second-round picks in the deal, while the Spurs are getting Reggie Bullock and a 2030 pick swap. The Mavericks are also getting two second-round picks in the deal.

Sources: The Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics are finalizing a three-team trade:



- Mavs: Grant Williams

- Spurs: Reggie Bullock and an unprotected Dallas pick swap in 2030

- Celtics: Multiple second-round picks

The Porzingis deal likely signaled the end for the Williams era in Boston. He was a solid role player over his four seasons with the Celtics, which selected him with the 22nd overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft. During the 2022-23 season, Williams played 79 games with 23 starts and scored 8.1 points per game with 4.6 rebounds per contest.

Williams averaged a career-high 25.9 points per game and shot 45.4% from the floor including 39.5% from beyond the three-point line. He has been very durable mainly as a contributor off the bench, playing in at least 63 games in each of his four years with Boston.