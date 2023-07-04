Report: Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti taking Brazil manager job in 2024

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will be taking the helm of the Brazil soccer job in 2024, according to Fabrizio Romano. Ancelotti will begin working with the Brazilian national team at Copa America 2024, which will take place next summer. Romano notes Ancelotti will honor the Real Madrid contract, but we’ll see if he can handle both jobs or if he decides to leave the Spanish club.

Ancelotti is a decorated manager on the domestic circuit, propelling Real Madrid and AC Milan to two Champions League titles each. He’s overseen big clubs in the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A and is clearly who Brazil believe is the missing piece to get back to the top of the international mountain.

Vinicius Jr., a bright young talent for the Brazilian team, has flourished at Real Madrid under Ancelotti. Casemiro is another player who Ancelotti is familiar with. Brazil have not had as much success as they are accustomed to on the international circuit, but they have two big tournaments coming up with Copa America 2024 and the 2026 FIFA World Cup. We’ll see if Ancelotti stays on for the second project, which will likely be dependent on how Brazil does next summer in Copa America.