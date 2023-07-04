Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest canceled due to lightning, rain

Update - The 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest was canceled before the men’s event on Tuesday, according to ABC 7 New York.

The 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is in a weather delay due to lightning.

Unlike things like the NFL or college baseball, there are no hard and fast rules as to how long we’ll have to wait until we get the buns in the air after yet another bolt from the sky. But it appears to be pouring on Coney Island as of now, so it might be awhile until the gluttons take to the stage.

A stampede of waterlogged bros, fleeing the Nathan’s Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, as organizers blare the 1981 song “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang, backed up by a chorus of thunder and lightning and soggy screams. pic.twitter.com/SU6T3Xnynw — Liam Stack (@liamstack) July 4, 2023

Introductions of the “athletes” were scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m., but we’ll post any updates we see as to when the competition will start here.