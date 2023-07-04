 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest canceled due to lightning, rain

The biggest annual event on Coney Island was canceled due to weather issues

Updated
Hot dogs are placed on the competition table ahead of the 2023 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island on July 04, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The annual contest, which began in 1972, draws thousands of spectators to Nathan’s Famous located on Surf Avenue. Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Update - The 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest was canceled before the men’s event on Tuesday, according to ABC 7 New York.

The 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is in a weather delay due to lightning.

Unlike things like the NFL or college baseball, there are no hard and fast rules as to how long we’ll have to wait until we get the buns in the air after yet another bolt from the sky. But it appears to be pouring on Coney Island as of now, so it might be awhile until the gluttons take to the stage.

Introductions of the “athletes” were scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m., but we’ll post any updates we see as to when the competition will start here.

