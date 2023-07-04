Joey Chestnut wins 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest again with 62 hot dogs eaten

Despite a weather delay, the king stayed king at the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest with Joey Chestnut devouring 62 hot dogs in just 10 minutes to capture the crown.

Chestnut’s total number of eaten hot dogs was initially set at 72.5, but, because of the lightning delay, was lowered to 71.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Geoffrey Esper finished a distant second with 49 glizzies consumed.

Chestnut was listed at -4000 to win the event at DraftKings Sportsbook and has now taken his 16th career mustard belt as the undisputed king of the biggest day in Major League Eating.

Here’s video of the GOAT in all his glory:

This is peak performance pic.twitter.com/SHQHM1wIfD — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2023

The 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest was initially delayed due to lightning, canceled, and then surprisingly uncanceled. Perhaps due to Chestnut’s competitive drive and unwillingness to let the event be canceled.

Hear me out, I’m not saying the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is going to happen, but @joeyjaws just came out and said and I quote, “I’m gonna get the rest of the guys out and we’re gonna do this f***er.” #nathansfamous #ESPN pic.twitter.com/PhOTQGrKWv — Kenneth Heasley (@HeasleyK13) July 4, 2023

While Chestnut emerged victorious after the weather delay, Miki Sudo won her ninth Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest after housing 39.5 hot dogs on the women’s side.