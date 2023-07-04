Live results for 2023 Nathan’s Men’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Fourth of July

12:05 p.m. update: The contest is in a delay due to lightning around Coney Island. The intros were scheduled to start just after 12 p.m. ET and the contest would get underway between 12:15 and 12:30, but that will be delayed due to the weather.

It is America’s birthday, so you know what that means; it is time to eat an absurd amount of hot dogs! This year’s Nathan’s Men’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is set to begin at noon on ESPN2 and will be available to stream on the ESPN app.

Joey Chestnut will be defending his championship and is searching for his eighth consecutive win. The current record is 76 hot dogs, held by Chestnut, but there is hope that he will be able to beat that on Tuesday. He’s a massive favorite, installed at -4000 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Geoffrey Esper follows at +1200 and Nick Wehry is +2000.

Below is the full list of participants, with their competitive eating ranking. We’ll provide live updates as the results come in Tuesday at lunch time on the east coast.

#1 Joey Chestnut

#2 Geoffrey Esper

#4 Nick Wehry

#7 Gideon Oji

#8 Max Suzuki

#10 James Webb

#12 Ricardo Corbucci

#14 Adrian Morgan

#15 Adam Moran

#16 Bartley Weaver IV

#20 Ronnie Hartman

#21 Derek Hendrickson

#25 Darrien Thomas

#31 Crazy Legs Conti

Joey Pryzbylowicz

Ren Zosan