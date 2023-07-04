 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Miki Sudo wins Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest again with 39.5 hot dogs eaten

A furious challenge from Mayoi Ebihara was held off by the reigning champion

Competitive eaters Michelle Lesco and Miki Sudo compete in the women’s division at the 2022 Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island on July 4, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images

It appeared there was a furious challenge in the 2023 Nathan’s Women’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, but it simply a bookkeeping error.

A missed plate of five hot dogs by the scorekeepers showed that Miki Sudo had actually run away with her ninth career championship, as she had more hot dogs than what was counted by the unofficial board.

Sudo had won eight of the 12 women’s competitions ever held in history, and only fell in 2021 due to her skipping the event while pregnant.

Sudo’s 39.5 hot dogs was well short of her career best of 48.5 set in 2020, but still she dominated to claim her ninth pink belt.

Miki Sudo: 39.5
Mayoi Ebihara: 33.5
Michelle Lesco: 24.25

Sudo was listed at -4000 to win the event at DraftKings Sportsbook, and continues her domination of Major League Eating’s signature event by laying waste to her competition yet again.

