Over/Under on total hot dogs eaten by Joey Chestnut at Nathan’s in 2023

There’s not much doubt about who will win the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, as to win $1 on Joey Chestnut, you’ll have to put down $40.

But how many hot dogs will the 15-time champion consume to win yet another mustard belt this year? The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook think he wins, but that he won’t break his world record of 76 set in 2021.

Odds for Joey Chestnut total hot dogs in 2023

Under 73.5: -115

Over 73.5: -115

The weather on Coney Island today has often been a factor in the past, as some oppressive heat has made just surviving more challenging in the past. But on Tuesday it’s scheduled to be a mostly cloudy 83° with a 24% chance of rain during the hour of the contest. That should bode a bit better for the competitors during the 12 minutes of pork-induced fury to come.