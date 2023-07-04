How the quarterfinal looks in the 2023 Gold Cup knockout bracket

The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup wrapped up its group stage this week as the knockout rounds are set to get underway on Saturday, July 8. The USMNT and Mexico both finished on top of their respective groups, with the Americans finishing their group campaign with a pair of 6-0 wins over St. Kitts & Nevis and Trinidad & Tobago. Those wins were preceded by a 1-1 draw with Jamaica in the opening match of the group stage, and although they ended tied on points with the Reggae Boyz, their superior goal differential clinched first place in Group A.

Mexico topped Honduras and Haiti, but lost their final match of the group stage with a 1-0 final score against AFC invitees Qatar. El Tri had already locked up the top of their group regardless of the outcome against Qatar, so they weren’t in dire need of a win to advance to the quarterfinals.

With the top two teams from each group advancing to the knockouts, here’s a look at how the quarterfinals are shaping up. All quarterfinal matches can be seen on FS1 or via livestream on the FOX Sports app or fuboTV.

2023 Gold Cup quarterfinals bracket

Saturday, July 8

TBD (1C) vs. Qatar - 7 p.m. ET

Mexico vs. TBD (2C) - 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 9

Guatemala vs. Jamaica - 5 p.m. ET

United States vs. Canada - 7:30 p.m. ET