Pick on the Moneyline for Orioles-Yankees on July 4

The American League East has been controlled by Tampa Bay Rays this season due to their hot start, but the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees have refused to fade away and continue a crucial series in relation to the playoff picture on Tuesday in New York.

New York Yankees (-125, 9) vs. Baltimore Orioles

Clarke Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, who had pitched significantly better since posting a 6.84 ERA in the month of April.

Schmidt has a 3.30 ERA in his 11 starts since and enters having allowed three runs or fewer in eight straight starts, but it has not yielded wins with the team having lost six of his last seven starts due in large part to a lack of run support.

From May 9, when Aaron Judge had gotten off the injured list from his first stint in 2023 until he got hurt on June 3 versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Yankees were second in the league in runs scored.

In the 24 games entering Monday since Judge went on the injured list, the Yankees posted an 11-13 record with the second-fewest runs scored with an average of 3.7 runs per game scored and four runs or fewer plated in 17 of those 24 games.

The Orioles give veteran Kyle Gibson the start on the mound to try to prolong the offensive woes, who has allowed at least three runs in four straight starts with a 4.66 ERA this season, but there is reason to believe he bounces back on Tuesday.

Gibson has a fielding independent of 3.89 with just 0.7 home runs and 2.9 walks per nine innings allowed and has a better ERA on the road at 4.22 than at home, which is 5.19.

The Orioles core behind Gibson has also provided lots of road run support this season, entering Monday with 5.3 runs per game, which ranks eighth in the league and the bullpen has the only pair of teammates in Yennier Cano and Felix Bautista to both register an ERA below 1.34 with at least 15 innings pitched by both players.

Despite Schmidt’s improvement and the Yankees having the league’s top bullpen in ERA this season, the team’s lack of offense has led to a losing record since Judge went on the injured list and the Orioles will lend just enough run support on Tuesday to get Gibson the win.

The Play: Orioles +105