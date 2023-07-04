What sports can I watch on the 4th of July?

Happy Fourth of July everyone! Between grilling, fireworks, and other things to get into, you may be very busy during the holiday today. If you find yourself lounging around the house however, there will be plenty of sports to consume all day.
Independence Day is always a marquee day on the calendar for sports like baseball and tennis, but one-offs like Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest take center stage during the American holiday. Here’s a look at some of the best sports action on the slate for the July 4th holiday. All times listed are ET.
Baseball
Reds vs. Nationals, 11:05 a.m.
Orioles vs. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Cardinals vs. Marlins, 1:10 p.m., ESPN+
Rangers vs. Red Sox, 1:35 p.m.
Royals vs. Twins, 2:10 p.m.
Cubs vs. Brewers, 4:10 p.m.
Rockies vs. Astros, 4:10 p.m.
Mets vs. Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m.
Phillies vs. Rays, 4:10 p.m.
Mariners vs. Giants, 4:35 p.m.
Athletics vs. Tigers, 6:40 p.m.
Angels vs. Padres, 6:40 p.m., TBS
Braves vs. Guardians, 7:10 p.m.
Blue Jays vs. White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Pirates vs. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
Women’s contest, 10:45 a.m., ESPN app
Men’s contest, Noon, ESPN2
Soccer
CONCACAF Gold Cup
Canada vs. Cuba, 6:30 p.m.
Guadeloupe vs. Guatemala, 6:30 p.m.
Costa Rica vs. Martinique, 8:30 p.m.
Panama vs. El Salvador, 8:30 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m., Apple TV
Orlando City SC vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m., Apple TV
FC Dallas vs. DC United, 8:30 p.m., Apple TV
Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers, 9:30 p.m., Apple TV
LA Galaxy vs. LA FC, 10:30 p.m., Apple TV
USL Championship
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Monterey Bay, 9 p.m., ESPN+
Las Vegas Lights FC vs. New Mexico United, 9 p.m., ESPN+
Wimbledon
Match coverage begins at 6 a.m. on ESPN, with live stream available on WatchESPN and ESPN app
WWE
NXT, 8 p.m., USA Network