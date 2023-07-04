What sports can I watch on the 4th of July?

Happy Fourth of July everyone! Between grilling, fireworks, and other things to get into, you may be very busy during the holiday today. If you find yourself lounging around the house however, there will be plenty of sports to consume all day.

Independence Day is always a marquee day on the calendar for sports like baseball and tennis, but one-offs like Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest take center stage during the American holiday. Here’s a look at some of the best sports action on the slate for the July 4th holiday. All times listed are ET.

Baseball

Reds vs. Nationals, 11:05 a.m.

Orioles vs. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cardinals vs. Marlins, 1:10 p.m., ESPN+

Rangers vs. Red Sox, 1:35 p.m.

Royals vs. Twins, 2:10 p.m.

Cubs vs. Brewers, 4:10 p.m.

Rockies vs. Astros, 4:10 p.m.

Mets vs. Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m.

Phillies vs. Rays, 4:10 p.m.

Mariners vs. Giants, 4:35 p.m.

Athletics vs. Tigers, 6:40 p.m.

Angels vs. Padres, 6:40 p.m., TBS

Braves vs. Guardians, 7:10 p.m.

Blue Jays vs. White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Pirates vs. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Women’s contest, 10:45 a.m., ESPN app

Men’s contest, Noon, ESPN2

Soccer

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Canada vs. Cuba, 6:30 p.m.

Guadeloupe vs. Guatemala, 6:30 p.m.

Costa Rica vs. Martinique, 8:30 p.m.

Panama vs. El Salvador, 8:30 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Inter Miami CF vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m., Apple TV

Orlando City SC vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m., Apple TV

FC Dallas vs. DC United, 8:30 p.m., Apple TV

Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers, 9:30 p.m., Apple TV

LA Galaxy vs. LA FC, 10:30 p.m., Apple TV

USL Championship

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Monterey Bay, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Las Vegas Lights FC vs. New Mexico United, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Wimbledon

Match coverage begins at 6 a.m. on ESPN, with live stream available on WatchESPN and ESPN app

WWE

NXT, 8 p.m., USA Network