How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on July 4 episode

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a Fourth of July episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. With the crew having off for the holiday, this episode was taped last Tuesday, so beware of spoilers.

Tonight, the developmental brand will dive into the fallout from the Gold Rush shows the past few weeks and will start setting the table for the Great American Bash pay-pew-view at the end of the month.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch for on WWE NXT

The ongoing feud between Diamond Mine and Schism will come to a head tonight as the Creed Brothers will face the Dyad in a Loser Leaves NXT match. These two crews have been duking it out over the past several weeks and only one will remain on the brand. On one hand, reports in recent weeks have indicated that WWE officials are really high on the upside of the Creed Brothers and a main roster call-up could be coming soon. On the other hand, the Dyad asked for their release from the company recently and there have been some internal turmoil within the Schism on screen for a few weeks now. We’ll see who stays and who goes tonight.

Tonight, Eddy Thorpe will go one-on-one with Damon Kemp in an first ever NXT Underground match. NXT Underground is a direct ripoff off the shortly-lived Raw underground concept from 2020 during the pandemic. In this match, the ring has no ropes or turnbuckles and has other superstars surrounding it on the outside. The two competitors can only win by TKO, submission, or ref stoppage. Notably in Thorpe’s corner is Gable Steveson, the decorated NCAA champion and Olympic gold medalist who just so happen to be Kemp’s brother. We’ll see how this match plays out tonight.

Also on the show, Roxanne Perez laid down the challenge to Blair Davenport a few weeks ago and we will finally see these two go one-on-one tonight. We’ll also get Mustafa Ali vs. Tyler Bate and Jacy Jayne vs. Lyra Valkyria.