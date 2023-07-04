 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, July 4

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels pitches during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 27, 2023 in Anaheim, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Happy Independence Day, everybody. As usual, MLB is ringing in the Fourth of July with a full, 15-game slate, and that means plenty of pitching options to choose from for your DFS and fantasy baseball lineups. Also as usual, our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to help break it all down, going through every scheduled starter to tell you who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, July 4

Pitchers to stream

Kenta Maeda, Minnesota Twins — Maeda was a mess early this season as he made his way back from 2021 Tommy John surgery, eventually winding up on the injured list again after just four starts. But he returned in late June and has looked more like his old self, dominating the Detroit Tigers with eight Ks in five innings before surviving a fearsome matchup against the Atlanta Braves last week. His fastball velocity is back at 91-92 mph, and his slider and splitter are back earning whiffs like the old days. It could always fall apart again, but it wasn’t too long ago when Maeda was a legit Cy Young candidate — if he can regain that form, he could be a steal, especially against a punchless Kansas City Royals lineup on Tuesday.

J.P. France, Houston Astros — France doesn’t do anything flashy, but he pumps strikes and has been pitching deep into games for Houston — the rookie has gone at least six full innings in each of his last six starts, allowing more than three runs just once over that span. The Colorado Rockies have been typically abysmal away from Coors Field, and Houston’s offense should have France in great position to pick up a win on Tuesday.

JP Sears, Oakland Athletics — Sears got roughed up his last time out, but he’s still proven himself to be a very solid starter, with a 4.10 ERA and 1.08 WHIP. He has real strikeout upside on Tuesday going up against a Detroit Tigers team that ranks in the bottom five in all of baseball in K rate, and pitcher-friendly Comerica Park should only help Sears’ chances of sailing through five or six solid frames.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Tuesday, July 4.

Starting pitcher rankings 7/4

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Shohei Ohtani @ Padres
2 Joe Musgrove vs. Angels
3 Jesus Luzardo vs. Cardinals
4 Logan Gilbert @ Giants
5 Aaron Nola @ Rays
6 Chris Bassitt @ White Sox
Strong plays
7 Kenta Maeda vs. Royals
8 Zach Eflin vs. Phillies
9 Lucas Giolito vs. Blue Jays
10 Emmet Sheehan vs. Pirates
11 JP France vs. Rockies
12 Kyle Hendricks @ Brewers
13 JP Sears @ Tigers
14 Shane Bieber vs. Braves
Questionable
15 Tarik Skubal vs. Athletics
16 Kodai Senga @ Diamondbacks
17 Wade Miley vs. Cubs
18 Keaton Winn vs. Mariners
19 Kyle Gibson @ Yankees
20 Clarke Schmidt vs. Orioles
21 Kolby Allard @ Guardians
22 Dane Dunning @ Red Sox
Don't do it
23 Zach Davies vs. Mets
24 Zack Greinke @ Twins
25 Adam Wainwright @ Marlins
26 Patrick Corbin vs. Reds
27 Kyle Freeland @ Astros
28 Luis Ortiz @ Dodgers
29 Brett Kennedy @ Nationals
30 Chris Murphy vs. Rangers

