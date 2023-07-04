Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, July 4

Happy Independence Day, everybody. As usual, MLB is ringing in the Fourth of July with a full, 15-game slate, and that means plenty of pitching options to choose from for your DFS and fantasy baseball lineups. Also as usual, our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to help break it all down, going through every scheduled starter to tell you who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, July 4

Pitchers to stream

Kenta Maeda, Minnesota Twins — Maeda was a mess early this season as he made his way back from 2021 Tommy John surgery, eventually winding up on the injured list again after just four starts. But he returned in late June and has looked more like his old self, dominating the Detroit Tigers with eight Ks in five innings before surviving a fearsome matchup against the Atlanta Braves last week. His fastball velocity is back at 91-92 mph, and his slider and splitter are back earning whiffs like the old days. It could always fall apart again, but it wasn’t too long ago when Maeda was a legit Cy Young candidate — if he can regain that form, he could be a steal, especially against a punchless Kansas City Royals lineup on Tuesday.

J.P. France, Houston Astros — France doesn’t do anything flashy, but he pumps strikes and has been pitching deep into games for Houston — the rookie has gone at least six full innings in each of his last six starts, allowing more than three runs just once over that span. The Colorado Rockies have been typically abysmal away from Coors Field, and Houston’s offense should have France in great position to pick up a win on Tuesday.

JP Sears, Oakland Athletics — Sears got roughed up his last time out, but he’s still proven himself to be a very solid starter, with a 4.10 ERA and 1.08 WHIP. He has real strikeout upside on Tuesday going up against a Detroit Tigers team that ranks in the bottom five in all of baseball in K rate, and pitcher-friendly Comerica Park should only help Sears’ chances of sailing through five or six solid frames.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Tuesday, July 4.