Live results for 2023 Nathan’s Women’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Fourth of July

Winner: Miki Sudo is your champion once again, but just barely. Sudo held off debut participant Mayoi Ebihara by barely a hot dog to secure the Pepto Bismol pink belt for the ninth time in ten years. Sudo finished with 39 1⁄ 2 hot dogs and Ebihara finished with 33 1⁄ 2 . Ebihara came in as an unranked challenger and nearly pulled off the massive upset. She stayed tight with Sudo for most of the ten minutes and appeared to take a brief lead in the final minute. However, there was a plate that was missed in the counting and the final margin was not as close as expected. Michelle Lesco finished third with 24 1⁄ 4 hot dogs and buns.

5 minutes left: Mayoi Ebihara is pushing Miki Sudo in a way nobody has before. Ebihara has remained just a shade back of Sudo. Ebihara led briefly, but Sudo has maintained a half or so hot dog lead, although both have remained north of four hot dogs per minute halfway through the event.

July 4th is upon us and it’s time for the 2023 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. The women’s event opens things at 10:45 a.m. the field competing against all-time great Miki Sudo and the clear No. 2 Michelle Lesco. Sudo has won every contest since 2014 except for 2021 when she was out on parental leave. Lesco won that year, but has yet to beat Sudo head-to-head.

We’ll be providing updates on the winner as the contest gets underway at approximately 11 a.m. following the pre-contest introductions. The full list of contestants is below with their ranking in the world of competitive eating. Sudo is -4000 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Lesco is +2000 and the field is +1500.

#3 Miki Sudo

#9 Michelle Lesco

#29 Larell Marie Mele

#32 Katie Prettyman

#43 Jocelyn Young

#47 Kelly Wong

#49 Mary Bowers

Mayoi Ebihara

Cherish Brown

René Rovtar

Julie Goldberg

Prudence dibenedetto