The women’s 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest begins at 10:45 a.m. ET from Coney Island on the Fourth of July. The competition will air on ESPN3 as Miki Sudo goes for her ninth title at Nathan’s. She won in 2022, but sat out of the competition in 2021 while pregnant. Michelle Lesco won in her absence. In 2020, Sudo set the women’s world record with 48.5 hot dogs and buns eaten in 10 minutes.

Sudo is the heavy favorite to win this year, and Lesco is the only other named contestant in the odds. The rest of the field sits at +1500.

The men’s competition will follow at noon. The women’s competition split from the men’s in 2011 — previous to that, the two were combined.

Here are the odds to win the 2023 Women’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Miki Sudo: -4000

Michelle Lesco: +2000

Rest of field: +1500