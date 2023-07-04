Rules for 2023 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

It’s not all about shoving salted meat and water-soaked bread down your gullet.

The Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is governed by the rules from Major League Eating, which doubles as both the governing body and promoter of the sport. Whether it’s pepperoni rolls or tamales or even DraftKings Candy Bowl, MLE is out there promoting competitive eating at the highest levels.

But each individual competitor develops a technique for each food, and sometimes that technique is as important as how much food a person can handle. But those techniques need to be within the bounds of the rules set forth below.

Though the contest used to be 12 minutes long, it was shifted to 10 minutes in 2008, which also the last year of a five hot dog “eat-off” if two competitors are tied. Joey Chestnut won that eat-off over Takeru Kobayashi, the champion each year from 2001 to 2006.

Here are the rules for the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.