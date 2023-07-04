How the public is betting 2023 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

The 2023 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest will take place at Coney Island on the Fourth of July. As has been the case for the last decade and a half, world-record holder and 15-time champion Joey Chestnut is the favorite to dominate. Miki Sudo, who has won eight times, is the heavy favorite on the women’s side.

So is the public taking odds with a low payout for the favorites, or risking it on a near-impossible upset? Let’s take a look at the hot dog eating contest betting splits.

Odds to win the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Men’s Contest

Joey Chestnut (-4000): 48% of handle, 25% of bets

Any other contestant: 52% of handle, 75% of bets

Women’s Contest

Miki Sudo (-4000): 6% of handle, 8% of bets

Any other contestant: 94% of handle, 92% of bets

Chestnut’s bettors are placing their money where their mouths are here, but the payoff isn’t very high — one would need to bet $4000 to win $100. Sudo, on the other hand, has not drawn as many bets, despite winning every women’s hot dog eating contest that she has participated in since 2014. Michelle Lesco, the only other named female competitor, has more than 30% of the bets and the handle at +2000.

You can tune into ESPN3 at 10:45 a.m. ET for the women’s competition, and ESPN at noon ET for the men’s competition on Tuesday.