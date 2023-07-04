Picks, predictions for Pirates vs. Dodgers on Tuesday, July 4

The Pittsburgh Pirates (39-45) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (47-37) will play the second game of their four-game series on Tuesday, July 4. First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California is set for 9:10 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh will send rookie Luis Ortiz (2-3, 4.11 ERA) to the mound, while L.A. counters with fellow first-year starter Emmet Sheehan (2-0, 2.65 ERA).

The Dodgers are the -225 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Pirates are +190 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Pirates-Dodgers picks: Tuesday, July 4

Injury report

Pirates

Out: RP Rob Zastryzny (forearm), RP Jose Hernandez (calf), 2B/CF Ji Hwan Bae (ankle), 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (back)

Dodgers

Out: SP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder), RP Shelby Miller (neck), UTIL Chris Taylor (knee)

Starting pitchers

Luis Ortiz vs. Emmet Sheehan

Ortiz will take the mound for the 11th time this year and make his 10th start. He got roughed up by the San Diego Padres his last time out, pitching 4.2 innings and allowing four earned runs on six hits. He didn’t strike out any hitters and walked three but he didn’t factor into the decision.

Sheehan will start his fourth career game. He pitched five innings and allowed three earned runs on seven hits against the Colorado Rockies. Sheehan struck out five and didn’t surrender any walks on his way to earning his second win of the season.

Over/Under pick

The Pirates have scored at least five runs in five of their last seven games, while the Dodgers have scored at least five in seven of their last nine. The lineups have been inconsistent, but the pitching matchup suggests we will see runs scored on Tuesday. I’m going with the over.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

Pittsburgh has lost three games in a row but had a four-game win streak before that. Los Angeles picked up the series-opening win, 5-2, on Monday to snap a two-game losing skid. If the Dodgers’ lineup can push some runs across early, Sheehan should be able to pitch well enough to bring home another victory for L.A.

Pick: Dodgers