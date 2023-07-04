Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Guardians on Tuesday, July 4

The Atlanta Braves (57-27) and the Cleveland Guardians (41-43) will play the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday, July 4. First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Atlanta will start southpaw Kolby Allard (0-0. 0.00 ERA), while Cleveland counters with Shane Bieber (5-5, 3.48 ERA).

The Braves are the -125 road moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Guardians are the +105 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Braves-Guardians picks: Tuesday, July 4

Injury report

Braves

N/A

Guardians

Day to day: 1B Josh Naylor (wrist)

Out: SP Triston McKenzie (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Kolby Allard vs. Shane Bieber

Once a top prospect, Allard began his career with the Braves but was traded to the Texas Rangers. After four years in Texas, the lefty is now back with Atlanta and making his second start of the year as injuries have thinned the Braves’ rotation. Allard last pitched against the Minnesota Twins, lasting 4.2 innings and not allowing any runs on three hits. Allard struck out eight and walked one but didn’t factor into the decision.

Bieber will be taking the mound for the 18th time this season. He is coming off a shutout performance against the Kansas City Royals. Bieber pitched six innings and allowed just two hits while striking out eight. The game went into extra innings, meaning he didn’t earn a decision.

Over/Under pick

Atlanta has been playing out of its mind recently. They have scored at least three runs in 19 straight games. Cleveland has tallied at least six runs in two of its last three games. Allard starting on Tuesday favors the over despite his shutout performance his last time out. He struggled during his tenure with Texas, and I think he helps the over hit.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

I do think that the Guardians are more likely to pick up the win with Bieber on the mound. The problem for Cleveland is that they have been inconsistent, while the Braves are riding a nine-game win streak and are 17-1 over their last 18 games. As long as Allard doesn’t absolutely implode on the mound, Atlanta should be able to pick up a win on Tuesday.

Pick: Braves