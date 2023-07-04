Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Padres on Tuesday, July 4

The Los Angeles Angels (45-42) and San Diego Padres (39-46) will play the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday, July 4. First pitch from Petco Park in San Diego, California is set for 6:40 p.m. ET, and the game will air on TBS. Shohei Ohtani (7-3, 3.02 ERA) will start for Los Angeles, while San Diego counters with Joe Musgrove (6-2, 3.80 ERA).

The Padres are the -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Angels are the +110 underdogs, and the run total is set at 7.5.

Angels-Padres picks: Tuesday, July 4

Injury report

Angels

Day to day: OF Mike Trout (wrist)

Out: RP Ben Joyce (elbow), RP Matt Moore (oblique), UTIL Brandon Drury (shoulder), SS Zach Neto (oblique)

Padres

Day to day: SP Yu Darvish (illness)

Out: RP Steven Wilson (hamstring), RF Preston Tucker (foot)

Starting pitchers

Shohei Ohtani vs. Joe Musgrove

Ohtani will start his 17th game of the season on Tuesday. He is again having an MVP-caliber season on the mound and at the plate. Ohtani has allowed a combined two earned runs over his last two appearances while striking out 22. His last time out, he pitched 6.1 innings against the Chicago White Sox and allowed an earned run on four hits. Ohtani struck out 10 and walked two to notch his seven victory of the season.

After starting the season on the IL, Musgrove will take the mound for the 13th time this year. He last pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs on seven hits over six innings. Musgrove struck out six and walked one but ended his three-game winning streak and didn’t factor into the decision.

Over/Under pick

Injuries are sapping the offensive firepower for Los Angeles, as the Angels have scored three runs or fewer in three of their last four games. San Diego scored 10 runs in the series opener and has scored double-digit runs in two of their last three. Still, this pitching matchup is between two guys limiting opposing lineups, so I am taking the under. With this prediction, I am also assuming that Trout will sit for this game. If he is active, that doesn’t automatically change it to the over for me, but it would make it closer.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

It is tough to bet against Ohtani as he gives the Angels their best chance to win when he is on the mound. The Padres haven’t been tallying wins consistently, but they don’t nearly have the injuries that the Angels are dealing with. If they can get to Ohtani early, they should pick up another win on Tuesday.

Pick: Padres