How to watch women’s 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest via online stream

The women’s 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest begins at 10:45 a.m. ET on the Fourth of July. Miki Sudo will attempt to go for her ninth title and second consecutive title. The contest will air on ESPN3 and will be available to livestream at WatchESPN.

Sudo is the heavy favorite to win, installed at -4000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Michelle Lesco, the 2021 winner, sits at +2000.

How to watch women’s 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Date: Tuesday, July 4th

Time: 10:45 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN3

Livestream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to watch this year’s competition, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the biggest eating contest of the year.