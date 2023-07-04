 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch men’s 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest via online stream

We take a look at how to watch the men’s 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest via live online stream.

By Grace McDermott

Annual 4th Of July Hot Dog Eating Competition Held On Coney Island Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images

The men’s 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest will begin at noon ET from Coney Island on the Fourth of July. Joey Chestnut will be going for his 16th title, having won every year but one from 2007 through 2022. He holds the world record with 76 hot dogs and buns, which he set in 2021. Chestnut is a heavy favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, coming in at -4000.

The contest will air on ESPN, and will be available to livestream on WatchESPN.

How to watch men’s 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Date: Tuesday, July 4th
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
Livestream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to watch this year’s competition, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action from Coney Island.

