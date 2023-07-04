What time does the women’s 2023 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating contest start

The women’s 2023 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest takes place before the men’s on the Fourth of July. Miki Sudo will look to defend her 2022 tile after polishing off 40 hot dogs and buns last year.

The women’s competition will begin at 10:45 a.m. EST on ESPN3, and will also be available to livestream at ESPN.com, the ESPN app, and WatchESPN. There will be a dedicated feed on Sudo as well.

Sudo has won eight titles at Nathan’s, and is the heavy favorite to win this year, installed at -4000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. She set the women’s world record with 48.5 hot dogs and buns in 2020. Michelle Lesco won in 2021 when Sudo missed the competition while she was pregnant. Lesco will again join the field this year.

The annual women’s competition at Nathan’s began in 2011. Before that, women and men competed in the same event.