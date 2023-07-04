Tour de France results: Who won stage 4, who leads overall standings

The fourth day of the 2023 Tour de France has wrapped up. Jasper Philipsen won Stage 3, and used that momentum to pick up the Stage 4 victory. He entered with +120 odds to win the stage at DraftKings Sportsbook. The final stretch of Stage 4 was chaotic as the drivers went through multiple 180-degree turns before the final sprint. Philipsen narrowly beat out Caleb Ewan and Phil Bauhaus to pick up the stage win.

It was a relatively flat stage with only one small climb. Anthony Delaplace earned the lone point up for grabs and should begin Stage 5 in the pink jersey.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 4. On Wednesday, they’ll return to action for a 163 km ride from Pau to Laruns. Stage 5 is considered a mountain stage and is the first of back-to-back stages in the mountains.

Stage 4 top finishers