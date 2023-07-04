 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tour de France results: Who won stage 4, who leads overall standings

We break down the results from stage 4 on Tuesday.

By Teddy Ricketson
(L-R) Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team Alpecin-Deceuninck, Jordi Meeus of Belgium and Team BORA-Hansgrohe and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - White Best Young Rider Jersey compete during the stage four of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 181.8km stage from Dax to Nogaro / #UCIWT / on July 04, 2023 in Nogaro, France. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

The fourth day of the 2023 Tour de France has wrapped up. Jasper Philipsen won Stage 3, and used that momentum to pick up the Stage 4 victory. He entered with +120 odds to win the stage at DraftKings Sportsbook. The final stretch of Stage 4 was chaotic as the drivers went through multiple 180-degree turns before the final sprint. Philipsen narrowly beat out Caleb Ewan and Phil Bauhaus to pick up the stage win.

It was a relatively flat stage with only one small climb. Anthony Delaplace earned the lone point up for grabs and should begin Stage 5 in the pink jersey.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 4. On Wednesday, they’ll return to action for a 163 km ride from Pau to Laruns. Stage 5 is considered a mountain stage and is the first of back-to-back stages in the mountains.

Stage 4 top finishers

  1. Jasper Philipsen: 4 hours, 25 minutes, 28 seconds
  2. Caleb Ewan
  3. Phil Bauhaus
  4. Bryan Coquard
  5. Mark Cavendish

