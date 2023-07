Wimbledon 2023: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Tuesday, July 4

The iconic grass courts of Wimbledon welcome spectators and tennis enthusiasts worldwide to Day 2 of Wimbledon 2023 on Tuesday, July 4. The famed All England Club plays host to an exciting host of matches in the women’s singles bracket.

Last year’s champion Elena Rybakina and runner-up Ons Jabeur are both in action on Tuesday. Rybakina is set to kick off her title defense against the United States’ Shelby Rogers, while Jabeur is aiming to replicate her fantastic run last year.

Let’s take a look at the complete Wimbledon women’s schedule for Tuesday. All times listed are ET.

Wimbledon schedule: Tuesday, July 4

6 a.m.

Kaja Juvan vs. Margarita Betova

#22 Anastasia Potapova vs. Celine Naef

Ysaline Bonaventure vs. Zhuoxuan Bai

#27 Bernarda Pera vs. Viktoriya Tomova

Katie Boulter vs. Daria Gavrilova

Madison Brengle vs. Sara Errani

Emma Navarro vs. #21 Ekaterina Alexandrova

7:30 a.m.

Nao Hibino vs. Alizé Cornet

8 a.m.

#8 Maria Sakkari vs. Marta Kostyuk

Sorana Cîrstea vs. Tatjana Maria

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Nuria Parrizas-Diaz

Jasmine Paolini vs. #9 Petra Kvitová

#18 Karolína Plíšková vs. Natalija Stevanovic

Carol Zhao vs. Tamara Korpatsch

Varvara Gracheva vs. Camila Giorgi

8:30 a.m.

Shelby Rogers vs. #3 Elena Rybakina

9:30 a.m.

Heather Watson vs. #10 Barbora Krejčíková

Viktorija Golubic vs. Anna Karolína Schmiedlová

Alison Riske-Amritraj vs. Paula Badosa

#29 Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Rebecca Marino

10 a.m.

Greet Minnen vs. #17 Jelena Ostapenko

#6 Ons Jabeur vs. Magdalena Fręch

11:30 a.m.

#16 Karolína Muchová vs. Jule Niemeier

Saliha Kartal vs. #25 Madison Keys

#13 Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Yulia Putintseva

Jaqueline Cristian vs. Lucia Bronzetti

Linda Nosková vs. Dalma Gálfi

Yanina Wickmayer vs. Anna Blinkova

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs. #26 Anhelina Kalinina

12 p.m.

Panna Udvardy vs. #2 Aryna Sabalenka

Anna Bondár vs. Bianca Andreescu

12:30 p.m.

Maria Andreeva vs. Xiyu Wang

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek takes the spotlight with the most favorable odds to win at +250. However, 2022 champion Elena Rybakina isn’t far behind at +500, posing a substantial challenge. Arnya Sabalenka, another formidable contender, holds steady at +550.