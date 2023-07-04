Wimbledon 2023: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Tuesday, July 4

This Tuesday, July 4, the historic grass courts of Wimbledon will play host to some significant matches in the men’s draw. Three key clashes are on the schedule, with the day’s play starting at 8 a.m. ET.

An intriguing match sees world number one, Carlos Alcaraz, battling it out against Jeremy Chardy. Following that, tennis fans will be treated to a dose of nostalgia and fierce competition as British legend Andy Murray takes on the rising star, Ryan Peniston.

Dominic Thiem vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas will be a noteworthy match for tennis fans around the world. Also, No. 10 overall American hopeful Frances Tiafoe begins his Wimbledon bid against Yibing Wu.

Let’s take a look at the full men’s schedule below.

Men’s Wimbledon schedule: Tuesday, July 4

6 a.m. ET

Dominic Thiem vs. #5 Stefanos Tsitsipas

#32 Ben Shelton vs. Taro Daniel

George Loffhagen vs. #6 Holger Rune

Christopher O’Connell vs. Hamad Medjedovic

Márton Fucsovics vs. #28 Tallon Griekspoor

Marcos Giron vs. Hugo Dellien

Matteo Berrettini vs. Lorenzo Sonego

Lloyd Harris vs. Gregoire Barrere

Alexandre Muller vs. Arthur Rinderknech

7:30 a.m.

Kimmer Coppejans vs. #15 Alex de Minaur

Milos Raonic vs. Dennis Novak

Jiří Veselý vs. #22 Sebastian Korda

Maxime Cressy vs. Laslo Djere

Jiří Lehečka vs. Sebastian Ofner

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Roberto Carballés Baena

8 a.m.

#1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jeremy Chardy

#18 Francisco Cerúndolo vs. Nuno Borges

9 a.m.

Christopher Eubanks vs. Thiago Monteiro

9:30 a.m.

Sho Shimaburkuro vs. #21 Grigor Dimitrov

Shintaro Mochizuki vs. #16 Tommy Paul

#19 Alexander Zverev vs. Gijs Brouwer

#31 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Antoine Fils

Jason Kubler vs. Ugo Humbert

Marco Cecchinato vs. #25 Nicolás Jarry

Ze Zhang vs. Botic van de Zandschulp

Ilya Ivashka vs. Federico Coria

Marc-Andrea Hüsler vs. Yosuke Watanuki

10 a.m.

Ryan Peniston vs. Andy Murray

11 a.m.

#10 Frances Tiafoe vs. Yibing Wu

#3 Daniil Medvedev vs. Arthur Fery

Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Alexei Popyrin

Adrian Mannarino vs. Alexander Shevchenko

11:30 a.m.

#12 Cameron Norrie vs. Tomas Machac

Despite being ranked first in the ATP standings, Alcaraz is currently second favorite to win the championship with +380 odds to win his first Wimbledon title. However, the clear favorite remains the formidable Novak Djokovic, who holds -165 odds to clinch his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title.