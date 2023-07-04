Wimbledon 2023: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Tuesday, July 4

This Tuesday, July 4, the historic grass courts of Wimbledon will play host to some significant matches in the men’s draw. Three key clashes are on the schedule, with the day’s play starting at 8 a.m. ET.
An intriguing match sees world number one, Carlos Alcaraz, battling it out against Jeremy Chardy. Following that, tennis fans will be treated to a dose of nostalgia and fierce competition as British legend Andy Murray takes on the rising star, Ryan Peniston.
Dominic Thiem vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas will be a noteworthy match for tennis fans around the world. Also, No. 10 overall American hopeful Frances Tiafoe begins his Wimbledon bid against Yibing Wu.
Let’s take a look at the full men’s schedule below.
Men’s Wimbledon schedule: Tuesday, July 4
6 a.m. ET
Dominic Thiem vs. #5 Stefanos Tsitsipas
#32 Ben Shelton vs. Taro Daniel
George Loffhagen vs. #6 Holger Rune
Christopher O’Connell vs. Hamad Medjedovic
Márton Fucsovics vs. #28 Tallon Griekspoor
Marcos Giron vs. Hugo Dellien
Matteo Berrettini vs. Lorenzo Sonego
Lloyd Harris vs. Gregoire Barrere
Alexandre Muller vs. Arthur Rinderknech
7:30 a.m.
Kimmer Coppejans vs. #15 Alex de Minaur
Milos Raonic vs. Dennis Novak
Jiří Veselý vs. #22 Sebastian Korda
Maxime Cressy vs. Laslo Djere
Jiří Lehečka vs. Sebastian Ofner
Matteo Arnaldi vs. Roberto Carballés Baena
8 a.m.
#1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jeremy Chardy
#18 Francisco Cerúndolo vs. Nuno Borges
9 a.m.
Christopher Eubanks vs. Thiago Monteiro
9:30 a.m.
Sho Shimaburkuro vs. #21 Grigor Dimitrov
Shintaro Mochizuki vs. #16 Tommy Paul
#19 Alexander Zverev vs. Gijs Brouwer
#31 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Antoine Fils
Jason Kubler vs. Ugo Humbert
Marco Cecchinato vs. #25 Nicolás Jarry
Ze Zhang vs. Botic van de Zandschulp
Ilya Ivashka vs. Federico Coria
Marc-Andrea Hüsler vs. Yosuke Watanuki
10 a.m.
Ryan Peniston vs. Andy Murray
11 a.m.
#10 Frances Tiafoe vs. Yibing Wu
#3 Daniil Medvedev vs. Arthur Fery
Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Alexei Popyrin
Adrian Mannarino vs. Alexander Shevchenko
11:30 a.m.
#12 Cameron Norrie vs. Tomas Machac
Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook
Despite being ranked first in the ATP standings, Alcaraz is currently second favorite to win the championship with +380 odds to win his first Wimbledon title. However, the clear favorite remains the formidable Novak Djokovic, who holds -165 odds to clinch his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title.