How to watch Carlos Alcaraz in the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

The first round of Wimbledon will begin on Monday, July 3. No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will play his first match on Tuesday, July 4 at 8 a.m. ET. He will take on Jeremy Chardy for the first time in their respective careers. This will be Alcaraz’s third appearance at Wimbledon, and he is coming off a semifinal appearance at the 2023 French Open.

Alcaraz heads into the tournament with the second-best odds of winning at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +350, behind only Novak Djokovic at -160. Likely due to his first round matchup, Chardy is a long shot to win with +50000 odds.

Alcaraz first participated at Wimbledon in 2021. He picked up a first round win against Yasutaka Uchiyama. Alcaraz won the first set 6-2, but Uchiyama battled back for a tiebreaker victory in the second set. The duo alternated the next two sets before Alcaraz picked up the fifth set 6-3 to seal it. He lost in the second round to Daniil Medvedev.

Alcaraz then made it to the fourth round of last year’s Wimbledon. He was ranked as the No. 5 player and picked up a five-set victory over Jan-Lennard Struff. Alcaraz won in straight sets against Tallon Griekspoor in the second and No. 32 Oscar Otte in the third round. He couldn’t get past Jannik Sinner in the fourth round ending his Wimbledon bid.