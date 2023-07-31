Portugal vs. USWNT live updates from 2023 World Cup group stage match

Group E will wrap up group stage play Tuesday at the 2023 women’s World Cup, with Portugal and the United States facing each other in the final match. Portugal need a win to advance to the knockout stage, while USA can confirm a spot in the round of 16 with a win or draw. The Americans could also get in with a loss if Vietnam were to defeat Netherlands in the other match.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, USA comes in as a -450 favorite on the moneyline. Portugal is +1200, while a draw comes in at +550. Here are the latest updates from the Group E encounter.

Portugal vs. USA live updates

Halftime - The Americans have seven shots to Portugal’s three, with four shots on target to Portugal’s zero. The European side has a 55-45 edge on possession, and has a slightly better pass accuracy. USA have made a lot of sloppy plays to cut into some of the possession and pass accuracy metics, but there appears to be a lack of focus. For all this talk of starting aggressively and fast, the Americans have done the opposite. We’ll see if there are any changes at halftime, with Megan Rapinoe, Trinity Rodman and Savannah DeMelo the most likely to make an appearance. The game script does favor Portugal, who are looking for a win to advance to the round of 16.

Halftime - Portugal 0, USA 0. It’s been a mixed bag for the Americans, who have gotten more shots and shots on target but are getting bossed in the middle of the park. In the other match, Netherlands are crushing Vietnam 5-0. It looks like USA is destined to be the runner-up in this group, as the Americans would need two or more goals to make up the goal differential on the Dutch.

39th minute - Lavelle has picked up a yellow card, which means she’s out for the next match if the Americans advance. That’s a huge blow for the United States but the first order of business is to ensure qualification.

34th minute - USA have six shots and three on target, so the looks have been there in the final third. That’s the effect of Lavelle and Williams coming in. However, Portugal have been able to control the midfield and dominate possession, which means the Americans have really only been able to make moves on counterattacking play. After some strong attacking play early, the United States has been on the back foot for much of this first half. It’s still 0-0 in this one.

25th minute - Morgan and Portuguese goalkeeper Inês Pereira collide on a free kick, leading Pereira to get checked out by the training staff. The Netherlands now lead 4-0 over Vietnam and would have a superior goal differential if the Americans get a one-goal win over Portugal. USA might rue only beating Vietnam by three goals, assuming the two teams are tied on points at the end of the final matchday.

18th minute - Things change quickly at the World Cup. The Netherlands lead Vietnam 3-0, and would have the same goal differential and goals scored for if the United States got a one-goal win.

16th minute - The first real dangerous moment from Portugal, as Tatiana Pinto goes through the back line on a strong run and gets a nice pass. Her shot goes past Naeher but also misses the goal, with no one on the far post to pick up the scraps. The Portuguese need a win to advance, so they’re going to continue being aggressive when they have opportunities.

8th minute - Portugal has got a shot up, although it was a long-range attempt that wasn’t going to trouble Alyssa Naeher. In the other match, Netherlands have scored on Vietnam and move to the top of Group E on points. The Americans do have a superior goal differential at the moment, so if the teams are tied on points the United States would get the higher position.

4th minute - USA forces the first official save, with Lynn Williams getting her head on a corner kick and finding Portugal’s goalkeeper. Williams has already made some promising movements in her first action at this World Cup.

1st minute - After a slow start against Netherlands, the Americans waste no time getting an attack going. Lavelle sends a cross in after a good run to the corner, and Alex Morgan nearly got her head on the ball right in front of goal. It’s a great sign for the United States after failing to make any headway against the Dutch early.

Pregame - One quick check on the odds before kickoff. There has been no changes on the moneyline. The total is set at 2.5 (over -145, under +115) and the spread is USA -1.5 (-150).

Pregame - Here’s our game pick, the USWNT starting lineup and the officiating crew for this contest. The Americans have made two changes, with Rose Lavelle and Lynn Williams coming into the starting lineup for Savannah DeMelo and Trinity Rodman respectively. Williams is making her first appearance of the 2023 World Cup.