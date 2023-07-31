Cubs acquire third baseman Jeimer Candelario from Nationals

What a difference a couple of weeks can make. At the start of the second half, the vultures were circling above Wrigley, with the Chicago Cubs at 42-47 and everyone from Cody Bellinger to Marcus Stroman rumored to be available at the trade deadline. After 10 wins in their last 12 games, though, the picture looks far different, and GM Jed Hoyer is pushing his chips in. Chicago has reportedly reached a deal to acquire third baseman — and former top Cubs prospect — Jeimer Candelario from the Washington Nationals:

Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario from Nationals, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2023

What the Nationals are getting in return hasn’t yet been revealed.

Just a year after being non-tendered, Candelario turned himself into arguably the best position player on the market thanks to a great few months in D.C. The 29-year-old is slashing a tidy .258/.342/.481 with 16 homers, 30 doubles and six steals, all while playing respectable defense at the hot corner. And lest you think the above numbers are merely some small sample size theater, consider that this will be the third time in the last four years that Candelario finishes with an OPS significantly above average — if anything, his down season in 2022 seems like the outlier at this point.

He’s also a tidy fit for a Cubs team that was in need of both another impact bat and an everyday third baseman. Patrick Wisdom and Nick Madrigal have both had their moments this season, but they’re both very limited players — albeit in very, very different ways — and Candelario will provide some stability while lengthening a Chicago lineup that’s been maddeningly inconsistent this season. On paper, a Nico Hoerner/Ian Happ/Dansby Swanson/Cody Bellinger/Candelario/Seiya Suzuki/Christopher Morel heart of the order looks like it could match up with just about anyone in the NL, while Marcus Stroman and Justin Steele give Chicago a formidable one-two punch atop the rotation.

This deal marks a bit of a full-circle moment, too. Candelario began his career with none other than the Cubs, who signed the then-17-year-old as an international free agent way back in 2010. After slowly making his way through Chicago’s system, he broke out in a big way in 2016, showing up on top-100 lists and even earning a cup of coffee in the Majors. But he wouldn’t be long for the North Side: Hoping for a second straight World Series title, the Cubs flipped Candelario along with Isaac Paredes to the Tigers in exchange for Alex Avila and Justin Wilson at the 2017 trade deadline. Candelario spent the next 5.5 seasons in Detroit before signing a one-year, $5 million deal with the Nats.