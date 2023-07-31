Brewers acquire outfielder Mark Canha from Mets for Minor League pitcher

After several days dominated by deals for pitching, a position player is finally on the move, as the Milwaukee Brewers appear to have reached an agreement on a deal to acquire New York Mets outfielder Mark Canha. Minor League righty Justin Jarvis will reportedly be heading back to Queens.

Brewers are acquiring outfielder Mark Canha in a trade with the Mets, league source tells @TheAthletic. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) July 31, 2023

After offloading David Robertson and Max Scherzer last week, Mets GM Billy Eppler seems set on retooling New York’s roster for 2024. A 34-year-old on an expiring deal, Canha was among the obvious trade candidates remaining, a player who can be useful for a contender but whose production can be easily replaced in free agency this winter. Canha doesn’t hit for a ton of power, but he can hit both righties and lefties and is an on-base machine, with a .348 career OBP and a .343 mark this year to go along with six homers and seven steals.

That may not sound spectacular, but Canha offers a baseline of Major League-quality production, something that the Brewers could use a lot more of — consider that Canha currently sports a better OPS+ than every Brewers outfielder not named Christian Yelich. Top prospect Sal Frelick has set the league on fire in his brief time in the Majors, but after that, things dry up quickly, with Garrett Mitchell still rehabbing from shoulder surgery and Joey Wiemer and Blake Taylor not providing much at the plate. Milwaukee also has a hole at DH with Jesse Winker, Rowdy Tellez and Darin Ruf all on the IL, so getting in early before a very shallow position player pool dries up makes sense for a Brewers team that enters Monday a half-game up on the Phillies for the third and final NL Wild Card spot.

A fifth-round pick of Milwaukee back in the 2018 MLB Draft, Jarvis enjoyed a breakout spring at Double-A this year, posting a 3.33 ERA and 10.8 K/9 over 14 starts before being promoted to Triple-A Nashville. He’s still just 23, and while there are certainly kinks to be ironed out, there’s also a chance that he could stick at the back of a big-league rotation. The righty sits around 93-95 with his fastball, earning more whiffs than you’d think given that velocity thanks to nice ride up in the zone.

Justin Jarvis continues to roll with 6IP / 1BB / 7K in his last outing



Over his last five starts, he’s tallied 35 Ks to 8 BBs over 29.2 innings#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/0YcqVdAJwL — Brewers Player Development (@BrewersPD) June 14, 2023

A recently-added splitter offers a change of eye level, and his slider also profiles as a usable third pitch. There’s nothing too overwhelming in the arsenal, though, and when his command falters, hitters have a history of punishing him when he catches too much of the plate. (His 19 homers allowed were tied for most in the Midwest League in 2022.) Again, Jarvis is far from a sure thing, but Eppler did well to get potential rotation depth for two months of Canha.