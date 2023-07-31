What adjustments does the USWNT need to make ahead of World Cup match vs. Portugal?

The United States women’s national team goes into its final group stage match at the 2023 women’s World Cup needing a win or draw against Portugal to secure a spot in the knockout round. USA have not looked as dominant as past competitions, and there are a lot of questions surrounding head coach Vlatko Andonovski’s tactics in his first World Cup campaign.

Ahead of the match against Portugal, DKNetwork’s Chinmay Vaidya and Collin Sherwin discuss what adjustments the United States should make to ensure a successful result in Tuesday’s match.

How much of the USWNT struggles have to do with inexperience?

CV: Inexperience is a factor, but it’s certainly not the biggest factor. USWNT fans are used to dominance, but this team doesn’t have the same veteran presence it did in 2015 and 2019. Even Andonovski is managing at his first World Cup, and is bound to make some tactical blunders. The starting XI for the first two contests hasn’t suited up together much over the last few years, and that unfamiliarity has definitely led to some missed chances.

CS: That’s certainly a part of it, but I’d say getting shellacked in the midfield for extended stretches is a much bigger issue. Andi Sullivan simply got worked against Netherlands, and the center of the park was a non-factor for the USA. It would be fine if they were banging long balls in, but if they’re going to try and play on the grass the service simply must be better.

Of course when the not-fully-fit Rose Lavelle came in the game looked dramatically different. She might be the US’s best player when she’s in form, but the lack of connection by Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman to their teammates was just as big an issue. When decent service was there, it was left wanting by younger players trying to do too much.

What, in your opinion, is the primary problem for this American team?

CV: Efficiency in final third, which stems from a lack of creativity. Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman are excellent athletes, but they cannot expect to routinely blow by every single defender in a 1v1 situation. Andi Sullivan and Savannah DeMelo have held up in the midfield, but they haven’t pushed defenses from their positions and are playing reserved. The Americans have put up 46 shots in two games, with 11 being on target resulting in four goals. The second and third numbers would be much higher had they shown more efficiency, and there wouldn’t be a big conversation about this team underperforming.

CS: As The Cooligans said: “If you make one sub in 90 minutes, you get fired from a Jersey Mike’s.” VLATKO (and yes, it should be in all caps because how can you say his name without yelling?) certainly isn’t helping, and if you make Jill Ellis look like Pep Guardiola you’re probably not doing a fantastic job as a manger.

You get up to SIX substitutes in this tournament, and the USA has the deepest team on earth by several astronomical units. Not using them is simply malpractice. This is a team with strength and pace up top, and while they’re not going to Ole it all over the pitch and wear teams down that way, they can put pressure on simply with having more and better athleticism and pace.

But it would be nice if the new kids had some idea of where their teammates are standing when they receive the ball.

If you were the manager, would you adjust the lineup or the formation?

CV: I don’t know that I would adjust either if the belief is this XI is the best but if I had to change one, it would be the lineup. The back line has been awesome, allowing just one shot on target through two games on five total shots. The forwards are talented but haven’t had time to play with each other much. That leaves the midfield. Lindsey Horan is going to play as the co-captain, so Sullivan and DeMelo are the natural spots to look for a change. If Rose Lavelle is fit, she would get the start over DeMelo.

CS: I think four across the back makes a lot of sense because of the pace and pressure from the wingbacks. Emily Fox hasn’t been all-world, but Crystal Dunn is one of the best athletes on the planet and has plenty of technical ability. But from there I’d probably go a bit more Route 1.

I’d probably put Lynn Williams or Alyssa Thompson up top (yes, she’s 18... who cares?), and let Alex Morgan (who has been the best forward by a wide margin) play as more of a False 9. She’s been the only one that’s been able to consistently link with her teammates and play them in. It would be nice if they’d do the same for her, but since that seems out of the question I’d let the veteran hold the ball up and use her touch a bit more.

Does Rose Lavelle solve all of USA’s problems?

CV: If she’s fit, she solves the primary problem with her creativity. She can unlock the defense on her own, and she’s played in big moments. Her aggressiveness is what this midfield has lacked in two contests. She won’t singlehandedly change the efficiency numbers but her presence will improve them enough to give the Americans a real edge as the competition gets better.

CS: I think she’s got a chance to be the best American player since Mia Hamm, though with limited health they can’t ask her to do everything. But if you’re a USWNT fan, you feel so much more comfortable when she’s on the pitch. Her teammates gotta give her something however, especially in the center. Also why isn’t she on Wheaties boxes? She’s even hilarious on social media.

Does Megan Rapinoe deserve a bigger role in the team?

CV: It’s tough to say she deserves a role if she’s locked into a forward role. Rapinoe being inserted in the midfield could provide the United States with even more punch in the final third. That being said, it’s hard to keep your most experienced player on the bench in key moments. Rapinoe should be the first sub in, and she should get about 25-30 minutes of playing time. If she does well, that number should go up.

CS: Our Queen has entered her Super Sub Era just a couple weeks from retirement, and her not getting on the pitch against the Dutch was a crime. “We’re bogged down in the final third and can’t put the ball in space where our freakish child athletes up top can do something with it... oh that subs penny looks great on you, one of the best providers in the history of the game!”

If it’s 2-0 US in the 70th minute, leave her off because she’s not tracking back like she once did. But if you need a goal to tie or win, she’s absolutely vital. She’s gotta be a situation player, and that situation was 1000% against the Netherlands.

Predict the result: What happens in Tuesday’s game?

CV: It’s easy to look at the odds and say favorites at the World Cup are struggling. The reality is the women’s game has achieved more parity, even with the expanded field. This American team is not as good as previous iterations but it isn’t without talent. I expect the veterans to take charge in this game and get the job done. USA 2, Portugal 0.

CS: As Chinmay can attest, I faded the US in this tournament for a lot of reasons. Weird roster construction, asking a lot of pure speed as the rest of the world has caught up in so many ways, VLATKO, and more. But even I think they get through this match. The Portuguese will get in their bunker like its 1822 and Brazilians want independence, however the Yanks will find a moment of genius. Probably on a set piece.

USA 1, Portugal 0. But the panic button is getting pressed in the round of 16, especially if Sweden is the opponent.