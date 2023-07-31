 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 FedEx Cup explained: Who keeps their TOUR card, who makes Playoffs, and more

We break down how the FedExCup playoffs work as the PGA TOUR switches from the “wraparound” calendar to an annual one once again.

By Grace McDermott
TOUR Championship - Final Round Photo by Rankin White/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

This week’s Wyndham Championship is the last event for PGA TOUR players to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. The first of three FedExCup Playoff events are set to begin next week at the St. Jude’s Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.

But how do players get there? Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 FedExCup Playoffs as the PGA TOUR switches from the “wraparound” calendar back to the old system of January to December being one full season starting in 2024.

Who qualifies for the playoffs?

The top 70 players from the FedExCup standings after this week’s Wyndham Championship qualify for the St. Jude’s Championship in Memphis. There are three FedEx Cup playoff events — the St. Jude’s Championship, the BMW Championship, and the TOUR Championship. Golfers earn FedExCup points throughout the season depending on their finishes in other tournaments. Majors net more points, while standard tournaments offer less.

After St. Jude’s, the top 50 golfers in the FedExCup standings will move onto the BMW Championship in Chicago. From there the top 30 move onto the TOUR Championship, where they will compete for the grand prize of $18 million. Rory McIlroy won last year’s TOUR Championship over Scottie Scheffler in dramatic fashion, and East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta tends to produce a great weekend.

If you’re in the top 50 heading into the St. Jude’s Championship, you may not remain there and make the BMW. Golfers earn quadruple FedExCup points at the playoff tournaments, which can reorder the standings quickly.

Who will get to keep their TOUR card for 2024?

Any golfer who won a tournament in 2022 or 2023 is exempt through the end of 2024. All 70 golfers who qualify for the St. Jude’s Championship will also get to keep their TOUR card, and will be exempt for all full-field events in 2024 as well as The PLAYERS Championship.

The top 50 are fully-exempt for the 2024 season, which means they automatically make the field in the eight “elevated events” (or whatever they’ll be called due to a sponsorship deal) when that schedule is announced by the PGA TOUR later in 2023.

After the Playoffs, golfers that are No. 71 and higher will play in seven “FedExCup Fall” events that determines who finishes in the top 125 in FedExCup standings this year. Those top 125 are exempt for full-field events in 2024, but will have a lower priority level for the limited field spots. Golfers from 126-150 will have partial PGA TOUR status, as will most of those making the leap from the Korn Ferry Tour rankings.

2023 FedExCup standings entering Wyndham Championship

2023 FedExCup Playoff Standings, July 31

Player Ranking Total Points
Player Ranking Total Points
Jon Rahm 1 3,319.72
Scottie Scheffler 2 3,145.94
Rory McIlroy 3 2,304.10
Max Homa 4 2,128.42
Wyndham Clark 5 1,943.81
Brian Harman 6 1,827.41
Viktor Hovland 7 1,795.09
Keegan Bradley 8 1,773.90
Rickie Fowler 9 1,731.55
Tony Finau 10 1,715.20
Jason Day 11 1,505.83
Nick Taylor 12 1,463.41
Patrick Cantlay 13 1,442.81
Tom Kim 14 1,422.03
Sepp Straka 15 1,412.97
Xander Schauffele 16 1,406.02
Tyrrell Hatton 17 1,381.23
Si Woo Kim 18 1,350.96
Sam Burns 19 1,284.32
Emiliano Grillo 20 1,283.01
Collin Morikawa 21 1,246.25
Kurt Kitayama 22 1,215.98
Adam Schenk 23 1,208.95
Tommy Fleetwood 24 1,184.16
Denny McCarthy 25 1,178.85
Chris Kirk 26 1,161.26
Taylor Moore 27 1,155.51
Seamus Power 28 1,133.45
Corey Conners 29 1,103.50
Jordan Spieth 30 1,099.35
Justin Rose 31 1,087.72
Sahith Theegala 32 1,064.98
Lee Hodges 33 1,052.16
Russell Henley 34 1,050.50
Matt Fitzpatrick 35 1,048.96
Sungjae Im 36 1,046.57
Adam Svensson 37 935.409
J.T. Poston 38 918.385
Patrick Rodgers 39 915.167
Adam Hadwin 40 908.259
Tom Hoge 41 900.374
Brendon Todd 42 893.295
Eric Cole 43 893.137
Harris English 44 892.888
Mackenzie Hughes 45 891.716
Cameron Young 46 889.403
Andrew Putnam 47 888.879
Alex Smalley 48 864.486
Nick Hardy 49 863.822
Taylor Montgomery 50 822.536
Thomas Detry 51 808.137
Byeong Hun An 52 796.344
Davis Riley 53 767.653
Brandon Wu 54 758.035
Hayden Buckley 55 753.583
Hideki Matsuyama 56 743.059
Keith Mitchell 57 737.847
Mark Hubbard 58 697.282
Matt Kuchar 59 681.636
Sam Stevens 60 678.172
Aaron Rai 61 665.508
Beau Hossler 62 657.153
Sam Ryder 63 653.438
Stephan Jaeger 64 641.933
Matt NeSmith 65 637.036
Vincent Norrman 66 632.122
J.J. Spaun 67 620.469
Cam Davis 68 612.806
Ben Griffin 69 612.177
Austin Eckroat 70 594.007
Ben Taylor 71 591.589
Garrick Higgo 72 584.905
K.H. Lee 73 567.241
David Lingmerth 74 560.927
Davis Thompson 75 558.948
Shane Lowry 76 556.141
S.H. Kim 77 550.165
Justin Suh 78 549.873
Justin Thomas 79 545.736
Matt Wallace 80 539.435
Adam Scott 81 516.988
Joel Dahmen 82 515.372
Danny Willett 83 510.852
Harry Hall 84 498.706
Joseph Bramlett 85 488.812
Dylan Wu 86 475.17
Callum Tarren 87 472.62
Robby Shelton 88 467.468
Zac Blair 89 463.973
Michael Kim 90 457.691
Nate Lashley 91 448.597
Kevin Streelman 92 441.815
Will Gordon 93 440.063
Kevin Yu 94 437.244
Gary Woodland 95 435.877
Chez Reavie 96 435.407
Akshay Bhatia 97 434.856
David Lipsky 98 434.593
Justin Lower 99 431.108
Aaron Baddeley 100 424.603
Alex Noren 101 420.672
Tyson Alexander 102 420.511
Nico Echavarria 103 417.156
Maverick McNealy 104 413.954
Greyson Sigg 105 404.692
Andrew Novak 106 403.272
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 107 398.425
Carson Young 108 394.077
Tyler Duncan 109 391.621
Ben Martin 110 386.898
Lucas Glover 111 384.864
Taylor Pendrith 112 379.406
Billy Horschel 113 375.456
Chad Ramey 114 362.559
Peter Malnati 115 354.191
Doug Ghim 116 332.061
MJ Daffue 117 331.63
Luke List 118 308.979
C.T. Pan 119 304.3
Patton Kizzire 120 302.75
Jimmy Walker 121 293.766
Zecheng Dou 122 292.494
Aaron Wise 123 289.252
Trey Mullinax 124 288.47
Chesson Hadley 125 286.642
Harrison Endycott 126 281.709
Scott Stallings 127 277.274
Erik van Rooyen 128 274.971
Harry Higgs 129 273.927
Scott Piercy 130 269.922
Troy Merritt 131 267.942
Austin Smotherman 132 264.19
Paul Haley II 133 260.946
Martin Laird 134 255.294
Will Zalatoris 135 243.975
Kramer Hickok 136 237.203
Henrik Norlander 137 229.287
Adam Long 138 223.199
Cameron Champ 139 219.25
Russell Knox 140 219.116
Richy Werenski 141 214.541
Cody Gribble 142 209.432
Kevin Tway 143 207.465
Matthias Schwab 144 204.234
Ludvig Aberg 145 202.871
Ryan Moore 146 200.7
Cameron Percy 147 199.351
Lucas Herbert 148 198.661
Carl Yuan 149 196.773
Zach Johnson 150 195.967
Ryan Palmer 151 192.501
Ryan Armour 152 191.467
Sean O'Hair 153 184.943
S.Y. Noh 154 183.563
Charley Hoffman 155 183.423
Doc Redman 156 182.252
Dylan Frittelli 157 179.665
Tano Goya 158 175.413
Trevor Cone 159 174.436
Brice Garnett 160 173.391
Grayson Murray 161 171.664
James Hahn 162 164.449
Matti Schmid 163 163.978
Brent Grant 164 157.524
Chris Stroud 165 155.081
Stewart Cink 166 151.385
Jason Dufner 167 149.737
Augusto Núñez 168 149.303
Erik Barnes 169 148.975
Webb Simpson 170 146.733
Kevin Roy 171 143.488
Austin Cook 172 139.599
Michael Thompson 173 139.388
Martin Trainer 174 139.342
Kevin Chappell 175 137.951
Max McGreevy 176 136.253
Padraig Harrington 177 133.424
Jonathan Byrd 178 125.074
Francesco Molinari 179 121.434
Satoshi Kodaira 180 119.964
Ryan Brehm 181 117.62
Jhonattan Vegas 182 112.143
Trevor Werbylo 183 111.387
Scott Harrington 184 107.337
Brandon Matthews 185 101.216
Wesley Bryan 186 101.078
Sung Kang 187 97.653
Nick Watney 188 95.897
Robert Streb 189 93.853
Jim Herman 190 92.209
Jonas Blixt 191 90.783
Brian Stuard 192 89.995
Luke Donald 193 89.655
Hank Lebioda 194 88.616
William McGirt 195 85.686
Lanto Griffin 196 85.16
Kyle Westmoreland 197 84.948
Kelly Kraft 198 82.169
Kevin Kisner 199 70.012
Ricky Barnes 200 67.489
Brian Gay 201 66.56
Bill Haas 202 64.806
Geoff Ogilvy 203 63.433
Michael Gligic 204 59.772
Fabián Gómez 205 54.95
Rory Sabbatini 206 54.7
Andrew Landry 207 49.447
Tommy Gainey 208 45.692
John Huh 209 45.25
Ted Potter, Jr. 210 36.656
Anders Albertson 211 34.109
Greg Chalmers 212 28
Derek Ernst 213 27.289
Derek Lamely 214 26.389
Scott Brown 215 26.116
Brandt Snedeker 216 25.393
Vince Whaley 217 22.021
Philip Knowles 218 17.8
Camilo Villegas 219 13.661
Ben Crane 220 13.29
Sangmoon Bae 221 12.456
Kyle Stanley 222 11.495
Tiger Woods 223 11.333
Fred Couples 224 9.35
D.A. Points 225 9.022
Arjun Atwal 226 8
J.B. Holmes T227 6.767
D.J. Trahan T227 6.767
Mike Weir 229 6.56
Jerry Kelly 230 6.517
Bo Van Pelt 231 6.106
George McNeill 232 5.662
Ernie Els 233 5.6
Kevin Stadler 234 3.795
Richard Johnson 235

More From DraftKings Network