2023 FedEx Cup explained: Who keeps their TOUR card, who makes Playoffs, and more

This week’s Wyndham Championship is the last event for PGA TOUR players to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. The first of three FedExCup Playoff events are set to begin next week at the St. Jude’s Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.

But how do players get there? Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 FedExCup Playoffs as the PGA TOUR switches from the “wraparound” calendar back to the old system of January to December being one full season starting in 2024.

Who qualifies for the playoffs?

The top 70 players from the FedExCup standings after this week’s Wyndham Championship qualify for the St. Jude’s Championship in Memphis. There are three FedEx Cup playoff events — the St. Jude’s Championship, the BMW Championship, and the TOUR Championship. Golfers earn FedExCup points throughout the season depending on their finishes in other tournaments. Majors net more points, while standard tournaments offer less.

After St. Jude’s, the top 50 golfers in the FedExCup standings will move onto the BMW Championship in Chicago. From there the top 30 move onto the TOUR Championship, where they will compete for the grand prize of $18 million. Rory McIlroy won last year’s TOUR Championship over Scottie Scheffler in dramatic fashion, and East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta tends to produce a great weekend.

If you’re in the top 50 heading into the St. Jude’s Championship, you may not remain there and make the BMW. Golfers earn quadruple FedExCup points at the playoff tournaments, which can reorder the standings quickly.

Who will get to keep their TOUR card for 2024?

Any golfer who won a tournament in 2022 or 2023 is exempt through the end of 2024. All 70 golfers who qualify for the St. Jude’s Championship will also get to keep their TOUR card, and will be exempt for all full-field events in 2024 as well as The PLAYERS Championship.

The top 50 are fully-exempt for the 2024 season, which means they automatically make the field in the eight “elevated events” (or whatever they’ll be called due to a sponsorship deal) when that schedule is announced by the PGA TOUR later in 2023.

After the Playoffs, golfers that are No. 71 and higher will play in seven “FedExCup Fall” events that determines who finishes in the top 125 in FedExCup standings this year. Those top 125 are exempt for full-field events in 2024, but will have a lower priority level for the limited field spots. Golfers from 126-150 will have partial PGA TOUR status, as will most of those making the leap from the Korn Ferry Tour rankings.

2023 FedExCup standings entering Wyndham Championship