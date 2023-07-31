2023 FedEx Cup explained: Who keeps their TOUR card, who makes Playoffs, and more

This week’s Wyndham Championship is the last event for PGA TOUR players to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. The first of three FedExCup Playoff events are set to begin next week at the St. Jude’s Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.
But how do players get there? Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 FedExCup Playoffs as the PGA TOUR switches from the “wraparound” calendar back to the old system of January to December being one full season starting in 2024.
Who qualifies for the playoffs?
The top 70 players from the FedExCup standings after this week’s Wyndham Championship qualify for the St. Jude’s Championship in Memphis. There are three FedEx Cup playoff events — the St. Jude’s Championship, the BMW Championship, and the TOUR Championship. Golfers earn FedExCup points throughout the season depending on their finishes in other tournaments. Majors net more points, while standard tournaments offer less.
After St. Jude’s, the top 50 golfers in the FedExCup standings will move onto the BMW Championship in Chicago. From there the top 30 move onto the TOUR Championship, where they will compete for the grand prize of $18 million. Rory McIlroy won last year’s TOUR Championship over Scottie Scheffler in dramatic fashion, and East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta tends to produce a great weekend.
If you’re in the top 50 heading into the St. Jude’s Championship, you may not remain there and make the BMW. Golfers earn quadruple FedExCup points at the playoff tournaments, which can reorder the standings quickly.
Who will get to keep their TOUR card for 2024?
Any golfer who won a tournament in 2022 or 2023 is exempt through the end of 2024. All 70 golfers who qualify for the St. Jude’s Championship will also get to keep their TOUR card, and will be exempt for all full-field events in 2024 as well as The PLAYERS Championship.
The top 50 are fully-exempt for the 2024 season, which means they automatically make the field in the eight “elevated events” (or whatever they’ll be called due to a sponsorship deal) when that schedule is announced by the PGA TOUR later in 2023.
After the Playoffs, golfers that are No. 71 and higher will play in seven “FedExCup Fall” events that determines who finishes in the top 125 in FedExCup standings this year. Those top 125 are exempt for full-field events in 2024, but will have a lower priority level for the limited field spots. Golfers from 126-150 will have partial PGA TOUR status, as will most of those making the leap from the Korn Ferry Tour rankings.
2023 FedExCup standings entering Wyndham Championship
2023 FedExCup Playoff Standings, July 31
|Player
|Ranking
|Total Points
|Player
|Ranking
|Total Points
|Jon Rahm
|1
|3,319.72
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|3,145.94
|Rory McIlroy
|3
|2,304.10
|Max Homa
|4
|2,128.42
|Wyndham Clark
|5
|1,943.81
|Brian Harman
|6
|1,827.41
|Viktor Hovland
|7
|1,795.09
|Keegan Bradley
|8
|1,773.90
|Rickie Fowler
|9
|1,731.55
|Tony Finau
|10
|1,715.20
|Jason Day
|11
|1,505.83
|Nick Taylor
|12
|1,463.41
|Patrick Cantlay
|13
|1,442.81
|Tom Kim
|14
|1,422.03
|Sepp Straka
|15
|1,412.97
|Xander Schauffele
|16
|1,406.02
|Tyrrell Hatton
|17
|1,381.23
|Si Woo Kim
|18
|1,350.96
|Sam Burns
|19
|1,284.32
|Emiliano Grillo
|20
|1,283.01
|Collin Morikawa
|21
|1,246.25
|Kurt Kitayama
|22
|1,215.98
|Adam Schenk
|23
|1,208.95
|Tommy Fleetwood
|24
|1,184.16
|Denny McCarthy
|25
|1,178.85
|Chris Kirk
|26
|1,161.26
|Taylor Moore
|27
|1,155.51
|Seamus Power
|28
|1,133.45
|Corey Conners
|29
|1,103.50
|Jordan Spieth
|30
|1,099.35
|Justin Rose
|31
|1,087.72
|Sahith Theegala
|32
|1,064.98
|Lee Hodges
|33
|1,052.16
|Russell Henley
|34
|1,050.50
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|35
|1,048.96
|Sungjae Im
|36
|1,046.57
|Adam Svensson
|37
|935.409
|J.T. Poston
|38
|918.385
|Patrick Rodgers
|39
|915.167
|Adam Hadwin
|40
|908.259
|Tom Hoge
|41
|900.374
|Brendon Todd
|42
|893.295
|Eric Cole
|43
|893.137
|Harris English
|44
|892.888
|Mackenzie Hughes
|45
|891.716
|Cameron Young
|46
|889.403
|Andrew Putnam
|47
|888.879
|Alex Smalley
|48
|864.486
|Nick Hardy
|49
|863.822
|Taylor Montgomery
|50
|822.536
|Thomas Detry
|51
|808.137
|Byeong Hun An
|52
|796.344
|Davis Riley
|53
|767.653
|Brandon Wu
|54
|758.035
|Hayden Buckley
|55
|753.583
|Hideki Matsuyama
|56
|743.059
|Keith Mitchell
|57
|737.847
|Mark Hubbard
|58
|697.282
|Matt Kuchar
|59
|681.636
|Sam Stevens
|60
|678.172
|Aaron Rai
|61
|665.508
|Beau Hossler
|62
|657.153
|Sam Ryder
|63
|653.438
|Stephan Jaeger
|64
|641.933
|Matt NeSmith
|65
|637.036
|Vincent Norrman
|66
|632.122
|J.J. Spaun
|67
|620.469
|Cam Davis
|68
|612.806
|Ben Griffin
|69
|612.177
|Austin Eckroat
|70
|594.007
|Ben Taylor
|71
|591.589
|Garrick Higgo
|72
|584.905
|K.H. Lee
|73
|567.241
|David Lingmerth
|74
|560.927
|Davis Thompson
|75
|558.948
|Shane Lowry
|76
|556.141
|S.H. Kim
|77
|550.165
|Justin Suh
|78
|549.873
|Justin Thomas
|79
|545.736
|Matt Wallace
|80
|539.435
|Adam Scott
|81
|516.988
|Joel Dahmen
|82
|515.372
|Danny Willett
|83
|510.852
|Harry Hall
|84
|498.706
|Joseph Bramlett
|85
|488.812
|Dylan Wu
|86
|475.17
|Callum Tarren
|87
|472.62
|Robby Shelton
|88
|467.468
|Zac Blair
|89
|463.973
|Michael Kim
|90
|457.691
|Nate Lashley
|91
|448.597
|Kevin Streelman
|92
|441.815
|Will Gordon
|93
|440.063
|Kevin Yu
|94
|437.244
|Gary Woodland
|95
|435.877
|Chez Reavie
|96
|435.407
|Akshay Bhatia
|97
|434.856
|David Lipsky
|98
|434.593
|Justin Lower
|99
|431.108
|Aaron Baddeley
|100
|424.603
|Alex Noren
|101
|420.672
|Tyson Alexander
|102
|420.511
|Nico Echavarria
|103
|417.156
|Maverick McNealy
|104
|413.954
|Greyson Sigg
|105
|404.692
|Andrew Novak
|106
|403.272
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|107
|398.425
|Carson Young
|108
|394.077
|Tyler Duncan
|109
|391.621
|Ben Martin
|110
|386.898
|Lucas Glover
|111
|384.864
|Taylor Pendrith
|112
|379.406
|Billy Horschel
|113
|375.456
|Chad Ramey
|114
|362.559
|Peter Malnati
|115
|354.191
|Doug Ghim
|116
|332.061
|MJ Daffue
|117
|331.63
|Luke List
|118
|308.979
|C.T. Pan
|119
|304.3
|Patton Kizzire
|120
|302.75
|Jimmy Walker
|121
|293.766
|Zecheng Dou
|122
|292.494
|Aaron Wise
|123
|289.252
|Trey Mullinax
|124
|288.47
|Chesson Hadley
|125
|286.642
|Harrison Endycott
|126
|281.709
|Scott Stallings
|127
|277.274
|Erik van Rooyen
|128
|274.971
|Harry Higgs
|129
|273.927
|Scott Piercy
|130
|269.922
|Troy Merritt
|131
|267.942
|Austin Smotherman
|132
|264.19
|Paul Haley II
|133
|260.946
|Martin Laird
|134
|255.294
|Will Zalatoris
|135
|243.975
|Kramer Hickok
|136
|237.203
|Henrik Norlander
|137
|229.287
|Adam Long
|138
|223.199
|Cameron Champ
|139
|219.25
|Russell Knox
|140
|219.116
|Richy Werenski
|141
|214.541
|Cody Gribble
|142
|209.432
|Kevin Tway
|143
|207.465
|Matthias Schwab
|144
|204.234
|Ludvig Aberg
|145
|202.871
|Ryan Moore
|146
|200.7
|Cameron Percy
|147
|199.351
|Lucas Herbert
|148
|198.661
|Carl Yuan
|149
|196.773
|Zach Johnson
|150
|195.967
|Ryan Palmer
|151
|192.501
|Ryan Armour
|152
|191.467
|Sean O'Hair
|153
|184.943
|S.Y. Noh
|154
|183.563
|Charley Hoffman
|155
|183.423
|Doc Redman
|156
|182.252
|Dylan Frittelli
|157
|179.665
|Tano Goya
|158
|175.413
|Trevor Cone
|159
|174.436
|Brice Garnett
|160
|173.391
|Grayson Murray
|161
|171.664
|James Hahn
|162
|164.449
|Matti Schmid
|163
|163.978
|Brent Grant
|164
|157.524
|Chris Stroud
|165
|155.081
|Stewart Cink
|166
|151.385
|Jason Dufner
|167
|149.737
|Augusto Núñez
|168
|149.303
|Erik Barnes
|169
|148.975
|Webb Simpson
|170
|146.733
|Kevin Roy
|171
|143.488
|Austin Cook
|172
|139.599
|Michael Thompson
|173
|139.388
|Martin Trainer
|174
|139.342
|Kevin Chappell
|175
|137.951
|Max McGreevy
|176
|136.253
|Padraig Harrington
|177
|133.424
|Jonathan Byrd
|178
|125.074
|Francesco Molinari
|179
|121.434
|Satoshi Kodaira
|180
|119.964
|Ryan Brehm
|181
|117.62
|Jhonattan Vegas
|182
|112.143
|Trevor Werbylo
|183
|111.387
|Scott Harrington
|184
|107.337
|Brandon Matthews
|185
|101.216
|Wesley Bryan
|186
|101.078
|Sung Kang
|187
|97.653
|Nick Watney
|188
|95.897
|Robert Streb
|189
|93.853
|Jim Herman
|190
|92.209
|Jonas Blixt
|191
|90.783
|Brian Stuard
|192
|89.995
|Luke Donald
|193
|89.655
|Hank Lebioda
|194
|88.616
|William McGirt
|195
|85.686
|Lanto Griffin
|196
|85.16
|Kyle Westmoreland
|197
|84.948
|Kelly Kraft
|198
|82.169
|Kevin Kisner
|199
|70.012
|Ricky Barnes
|200
|67.489
|Brian Gay
|201
|66.56
|Bill Haas
|202
|64.806
|Geoff Ogilvy
|203
|63.433
|Michael Gligic
|204
|59.772
|Fabián Gómez
|205
|54.95
|Rory Sabbatini
|206
|54.7
|Andrew Landry
|207
|49.447
|Tommy Gainey
|208
|45.692
|John Huh
|209
|45.25
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|210
|36.656
|Anders Albertson
|211
|34.109
|Greg Chalmers
|212
|28
|Derek Ernst
|213
|27.289
|Derek Lamely
|214
|26.389
|Scott Brown
|215
|26.116
|Brandt Snedeker
|216
|25.393
|Vince Whaley
|217
|22.021
|Philip Knowles
|218
|17.8
|Camilo Villegas
|219
|13.661
|Ben Crane
|220
|13.29
|Sangmoon Bae
|221
|12.456
|Kyle Stanley
|222
|11.495
|Tiger Woods
|223
|11.333
|Fred Couples
|224
|9.35
|D.A. Points
|225
|9.022
|Arjun Atwal
|226
|8
|J.B. Holmes
|T227
|6.767
|D.J. Trahan
|T227
|6.767
|Mike Weir
|229
|6.56
|Jerry Kelly
|230
|6.517
|Bo Van Pelt
|231
|6.106
|George McNeill
|232
|5.662
|Ernie Els
|233
|5.6
|Kevin Stadler
|234
|3.795
|Richard Johnson
|235