Colts RB Zack Moss to miss six weeks with broken arm

Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss has suffered a broken arm and will miss roughly six weeks, per NFL Network reporter Mike Garofolo. The injury will sideline him for the entire preseason and possibly the team’s Week 1 opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 10.

The news of Moss’ broken arm now puts the Colts’ running back situation into a bit of a bind with star rusher Jonathan Taylor requesting a trade over the weekend. The Colts traded for Moss midway through last season as Taylor dealt with a nagging ankle injury and he became the team’s primary back when the All-Pro was shut down for the season.

With Moss now dealing with a broken arm, backups Deon Jackson and Evan Hull are expected to get his reps throughout training camp and the preseason. Jackson clocked 68 carries for 236 yards and a touchdown last season while Hull is entering his rookie season as a fifth-round pick out of Northwestern.