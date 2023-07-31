How much prize money to winner of Citi Open men’s tournaments

The 2023 Citi Open has officially gotten underway in Washington, D.C. at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center. Qualifying wrapped over the weekend and the first-round of the week-long men’s tournament got underway on Monday.

The tournament is an ATP 500 event that is part of the lead up to the US Open in August. The US Open Series opened in Newport in mid-July and wraps in Winston-Salem and Cleveland the third week of August. The Citi Open puts us at the halfway point in hard court preparation.

The men’s prize pool will total $2,178,980. The winner of the singles tournament heads home with $353,445 and the runner-up wins $188,505. In the doubles tournament, the winning team takes home $122,770 and the runner-up wins $65,980.

The top seed for the tournament is Taylor Fritz, who opened as a +550 favorite to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. The second seed is Frances Tiafoe, who was installed at +900. Eighth seed Sebastian Korda joined him at +900 heading into the tournament. Last year’s winner, Nick Kyrgios, and 2023 Wimbledon semifinalist Daniil Medvedev both withdrew due to injury.

Here is a complete rundown of how much money the men will make in the singles and doubles tournaments, from the first round to the title winner.

Singles players

Winner: $353,445

Runner-Up: $188,505

Semifinalist: $97,785

Quarterfinalist: $51,055

Third round: $26,905

Second round: $14,725

First round: $7,855

Doubles teams

Winner: $122,770

Runner-Up: $65,980

Semifinalist: $33,380

Quarterfinalist: $16,390

First round: $8,640