AP college football preseason poll to release August 14

The Associated Press will release its preseason top 25 for the upcoming college football season on Monday, August 14. The college football season begins on Saturday, August 26, kicking off with a Notre Dame-Navy showdown in Dublin, Ireland.

Last year’s national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, are expected to enter as one of the top-ranked teams in the preseason poll. They will be joined near the top with the Alabama Crimson Tide — both SEC teams lost their starting quarterbacks in the offseason, and will introduce new QBs this year. Ohio State, who also lost their starting QB to the NFL Draft, can expect at top-three spot as well.

The Michigan Wolverines reached the College Football Playoff last year, falling to TCU in the semifinal game. They return several key players in QB JJ McCarthy and RB Blake Corum, and will likely find themselves ranked in the top 10. TCU, on the other hand, lost several of their stars, and will probably fall around the 15-20 range.

USC and Texas arguably have the two most hyped-up quarterbacks in the sport right now in Caleb Williams and Quinn Ewers, and should enter the season in the top 10. Despite the conference realignment drama in the Pac-12 right now, the conference is in a solid spot for the upcoming season, and can expect three or four remaining members to crack the top 25.