Who will Nigeria play in round of 16 of World Cup 2023?

Nigeria needed a win or draw in their final group stage match at the 2023 women’s World Cup to qualify for the knockout round and they managed to get their draw. Nigeria and Ireland played to a scoreless tie in the final match, which means the African nation has made the knockout round. Here’s a look at who they’ll play in the round of 16.

As the runner-up from Group B with Australia’s win, Nigeria will play the winner from Group D. At the moment, it seems like England are poised to win their group and face Nigeria. However, there’s a chance Denmark or China will be at the top of the group if things shape up a different way in the final matchday of that pod.

This is Nigeria’s third appearance in the round of 16 overall. The Super Falcons are making back-to-back knockout stage appearances after making it out of group play in 2019.