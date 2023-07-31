Who will Australia play in round of 16 of World Cup 2023?

Australia needed a victory in their final group stage game at the 2023 women’s World Cup to avoid being the second host country to fail to make the knockout stage. New Zealand were already eliminated a day ago, and Australia could’ve followed suit. However, the Matildas found a way to get the job without star Sam Kerr with a whopping 4-0 win over Canada. The victory sees Australia go to the top of Group B. Here’s a look at who they’ll play in the round of 16.

As the Group B winner, Australia will meet the Group D runner-up in the knockout round. It’ll likely be Denmark or China, but Haiti is still in the mix despite two losses. We’ll see who Australia ultimately faces after Group D concludes their third matchday.

This is the fifth straight round of 16 appearance for Australia at the women’s World Cup.