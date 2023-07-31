Opening odds for Switzerland vs. Spain matchup in World Cup 2023 round of 16

Despite ending the group stage with a shocking 3-0 loss to Japan, Spain advanced to the Round of 16 of this year’s World Cup. They take on a talented but inconsistent Switzerland team on Saturday, August 5 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Spain secured a berth in the Round of 16 with wins convincing wins over Costa Rica and Zambia, but, as mentioned above, ended the group stage with a defeat to Japan that dropped them to second in their group.

Switzerland opened the group stage with a 2-0 win over the Philippines, but failed to score the rest of the group stage in its 0-0 draws against Norway and New Zealand. Even with that lack of goals, they were able to secure the top spot in Group A thanks to New Zealand’s upset win over Norway. Here’s a look at the early moneyline odds for each time, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Switzerland vs. Spain moneyline odds (regular time)

Switzerland: +650

Draw: +370

Spain: -280

Early pick: Draw

This is a case of an immovable object meeting an unstoppable force, and I’m taking the immoveable object. The Swiss defense is no joke (they’ve yet to allow a goal all tournament), while Spain tallied eight goals in the first two games of group stage. That said, there’s no telling how Spain’s offense will responded after putting up a goose egg against Japan, which has me putting faith in the Swiss defense. And while Spain’s defense isn’t as talented, they should be able to hold their own against a Swiss attack that lacked any teeth in the group stage.

Switzerland vs. Spain odds to advance

Switzerland: TBD

Spain: TBD

Early pick: Spain

Spain entered 2023 Women’s World Cup as a trendy pick to win it all, and, through the first two games of the group stage, looked the part. Switzerland might have the best back line in the tournament, but the longer this game goes on, the more chances the Spaniards will have to break through. Give me Spain in what should be a battle of attrition.