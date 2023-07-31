Opening odds for Japan vs. Norway matchup in World Cup 2023 round of 16

The Round of 16 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup has begun to come together. Japan swept Group C, beating their three opponents by a combined score of 11-0. Norway came in second in Group A, falling to New Zealand before drawing with Switzerland and winning over the Philippines.

The two will face off in the Round of 16, and a win here means advancement, while a loss sends the team packing. Japan and Norway face off at 4:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 5 in Wellington, New Zealand.

Japan vs. Norway moneyline odds (regular time)

Japan: -135

Draw: +255

Norway: +360

Early pick: Japan -135

Japan has bulldozed its way through the competition thus far this World Cup, dominating on both ends of the field. They have yet to allow a goal to be scored in the tournament, and while they may be ranked just one spot ahead of Norway in the FIFA standings, Japan should win this one easily. Norway stumbled against New Zealand and got their only win of the group stage against the Philippines, who don’t even crack the top 40 in FIFA standings. Japan wins in regular time.

Japan vs. Norway odds to advance

Japan: TBD

Norway: TBD

Early pick: Japan

As mentioned, Japan should not have trouble winning this one in regular time and advancing to the quarterfinal stage of the tournament. Japan last won the World Cup in 2011. Hanata Miyazawa, Mina Tanaka, and Riko Ueki, each of whom has scored at least two goals in this World Cup, will prove difficult to stop.