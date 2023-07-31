Who will Spain play in round of 16 of World Cup 2023?

Spain went into their final group stage match at the 2023 women’s World Cup with a knockout spot already secure, but their opponent was unknown. The Spanish side was going to face another European nation in the round of 16 no matter what happened against Japan, and they’re going to want to kick that game off as soon as possible.

Spain suffered their worst loss in over a decade, losing 4-0 to Japan in almost comical fashion. Spain dominated the game in terms of possession and shots, but the Japanese seemed to find the back of the net on every counterattack.

As the runner-up in Group C, Spain will now face Switzerland in the round of 16. This projects to be a battle between one of the top scoring teams and one of the best defensive units at the World Cup. We’ll see if the Swiss employ tactics similar to Japan’s in this knockout game.