Who will Japan play in round of 16 of World Cup 2023?

Japan were already through to the round of 16 at the 2023 women’s World Cup ahead of their final group stage clash against Spain, but their opponent was still to be determined. And after what happened in that last encounter, their opponent should be worried.

In a match featuring two of the top scoring teams at the tournament, Japan dominated Spain with brilliant counterattacking soccer 4-0. The Japanese had limited possession and shot opportunities, but made the most of those chances. It’s hard to expect Japan to show this level of efficiency in every match but the Asian side could emerge as one of the favorites to win the entire tournament after this performance.

As the Group C winner, Japan will now face Norway in the round of 16. Norway came into the tournament rated highly but struggled in the first two group games before blasting Philippines to get into the knockout round. Now, they’ll have to deal with a top-flight attack in a “win or go home” situation when they meet Japan.