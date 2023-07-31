 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who will Japan play in round of 16 of World Cup 2023?

We break down what’s next for Japan in the round of 16.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Japan v Spain: Group C - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023
Hinata Miyazawa of Japan celebrates after scoring her team’s third goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group C match between Japan and Spain at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 31, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand.
Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Japan were already through to the round of 16 at the 2023 women’s World Cup ahead of their final group stage clash against Spain, but their opponent was still to be determined. And after what happened in that last encounter, their opponent should be worried.

In a match featuring two of the top scoring teams at the tournament, Japan dominated Spain with brilliant counterattacking soccer 4-0. The Japanese had limited possession and shot opportunities, but made the most of those chances. It’s hard to expect Japan to show this level of efficiency in every match but the Asian side could emerge as one of the favorites to win the entire tournament after this performance.

As the Group C winner, Japan will now face Norway in the round of 16. Norway came into the tournament rated highly but struggled in the first two group games before blasting Philippines to get into the knockout round. Now, they’ll have to deal with a top-flight attack in a “win or go home” situation when they meet Japan.

