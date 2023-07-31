Pick on the Moneyline for Rays-Yankees on July 31

Since the All-Star Break, both the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees have had struggles with the two teams hooking up in the Bronx on Monday looking to get things going in the right direction.

Tampa Bay Rays (-130, 8.5) vs, New York Yankees

Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German enters having allowed at least three runs in five of his last seven starts, posting an 7.12 ERA with nearly 2.5 home runs per nine innings allowed in that span and overall this season has a 4.77 ERA with 1.7 home runs allowed per nine innings.

German is also backed up by an offense that since June 4 that was averaging 3.89 runs per game entering Sunday Night Baseball, the third-worst average among MLB teams, with a league-worst .221 batting average. The reason June 4 has significance is that was the first game the Yankees played without Aaron Judge after he suffered a toe injury that kept him out until the team’s most recent series against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Rays entered Sunday with their own issues at the plate, averaging the fewest runs per game of any American League team since the All-Star Break, but appear to be snapping out of that funk with at least four runs scored on four of their last five games.

Overall this season, the Rays have eight different players that have hit at least 12 home runs this season with six of them carrying a batting average of at least .254 for a team that leads the American League in home runs per at-bat on the road and is second in the American League in runs per game.

The offense will look to generate enough support for starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow, who has allowed three runs or fewer in 10 of his 11 starts this season, posting a 3.36 ERA with 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings

While the Yankees have the best bullpen ERA among all MLB team this season, since June 1 the Rays lead the American League in bullpen ERA while the Yankees are fourth among American League teams in this category and that will give the Rays the necessary backend support to get a win on Monday.

The Play: Rays -130