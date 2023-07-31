The 11 players most likely to be traded as we near the 2023 MLB trade deadline

Well that escalated in a hurry. Once the Los Angeles Angels decided they were holding on to Shohei Ohtani, the dam broke on the 2023 trade deadline, with a flurry of moves over the past few days that’s reshaped pennant races in both leagues — and reset the market for the remaining 36 hours or so.

Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery are Texas Rangers. Lucas Giolito is an Angel. Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman will remain Chicago Cubs. A lot has changed over the past week or two, with teams playing themselves in or out of contention and the market at certain positions becoming much tighter. So with all that new information under out belt, let’s revisit our list of the most likely players to get dealt ahead of the trade deadline.

2023 MLB Trade Deadline targets

Justin Verlander, New York Mets

Well that escalated. Verlander didn’t make the cut when we first went through this exercise a couple of weeks ago, but with David Robertson and Max Scherzer already out the door and GM Billy Eppler talking about repurposing Steve Cohen’s investment, it seems like everything is on the table as the Mets retool for 2024 and beyond. Verlander has pitched very well of late, but he’ll be 41 next year, and if New York can pull another top prospect like they did in the Scherzer deal, they’d be wise to take it. Verlander’s contract is a bit more complicated to move — he has a vesting option for 2025 in addition to a full no-trade clause — but where there’s a will, there’s a way. The starting pitching market has been awfully hot, and it’s not unreasonable to think the Mets could replace Verlander’s 2024 production over the offseason.

Potential landing spots: Astros, Dodgers, Giants

Eduardo Rodriguez, Detroit Tigers

The Tigers might now find themselves in the catbird seat, with both Rodriguez and Lorenzen arguably the two best pitchers still available pending Verlander’s status. Rodriguez is fully recovered from his finger injury, and he’s a mortal lock to opt out of his deal this winter — meaning Detroit would be crazy not to get something for him prior to the deadline, especially given the price for quality starters right now.

Potential landing spots: Diamondbacks, Reds, Rays

Jeimer Candelario, Washington Nationals

Candelario still flies under the radar, but he’s in the midst of his third well-above-average offensive season in four years, and he’s a solid defensive third baseman to boot. In a deadline season that’s been dominated by pitching, he’s likely the best position player available — and certainly the best third baseman available in a barren market. A free agent this winter, the Nats have no reason to hang on to the 29-year-old.

Potential landing spots: Phillies, Brewers, Twins

Paul DeJong, St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals’ fire sale has officially begun, as the team shipped both Jordan Hicks and Jordan Montgomery out on Sunday. Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt aren’t going anywhere, but there’s no reason for GM John Mozeliak to hang on to any pending free agents — with DeJong at the top of the list. The righty has his flaws, but he brings solid pop and more than solid defense at the shortstop position, a nice guy to plug in at the bottom of any contender’s lineup. There are red flags here, but there also aren’t many alternatives if you need a middle infielder.

Potential landing spots: Dodgers, Giants, Brewers

Jack Flaherty, St. Louis Cardinals

Speaking of pending Cardinals free agents! Flaherty isn’t nearly the pitcher he once was, relying far more on suppressing quality of contact than missing bats or throwing hard. To his credit, he’s made it work, and it’s possible that a change of scenery and/or pitch mix will help him maximize what’s left of his arsenal. Either way, everyone needs pitching, and St. Louis will be motivated to move a guy who’s been a roughly league-average arm whose contract is up in two months.

Potential landing spots: Reds, Diamondbacks, Dodgers

Kyle Finnegan, Washington Nationals

The reliever market has thinned out quickly, with Aroldis Chapman, Reynaldo Lopez, Joe Kelly, Pierce Johnson, Kendall Graveman and more already changing teams. Finnegan is likely the best of what’s left; the righty got off to a rough start to 2023 but has been very good since and has served as Washington’s closer since Hunter Harvey went down with injury. There’s no reason for a team in a deep rebuild to get precious about relievers, and Finnegan has some upside if he leans into his splitter even more.

Potential landing spots: Dodgers, Rays, Phillies

Elias Diaz, Colorado Rockies

While the pitching market has several tiers to pull from, things are far different for position players, where there are really only one or two quality options for contenders to consider. Diaz is clearly the cream of the crop at catcher — especially if the Cubs don’t feel compelled to move Yan Gomes — and while his skill set isn’t anything special, he should benefit from playing the right position at the right time.

Potential landing spots: Rays, Yankees, Padres

Lane Thomas, Washington Nationals

Give the Nationals credit for nabbing Thomas from the Cardinals a few seasons ago in exchange for the desiccated remains of Jon Lester. Thomas strikes out a ton, doesn’t walk very much and has a pretty severe platoon split, but he’s a quality athlete who can play center field and absolutely mashes lefties. Given the state of available outfielders right now sans Cody Bellinger, that’s enough for some contender to bite. (Plus, he’s in the midst of a career year at age 28, meaning his value will likely never be higher.)

Potential landing spots: Mariners, Brewers, Yankees

Scott Barlow, Kansas City Royals

See the Finnegan blurb re: the thinned-out reliever market. Barlow has an ugly season-long ERA, but he’s been better lately and has high-leverage stuff. The righty is still a season away from free agency, and he certainly offers less value to the Royals than he would to a contender, so expect K.C. to move him despite the fact that it would be selling lower than if they’d moved him last year.

Potential landing spots: Phillies, Rangers, Dodgers

Tommy Pham, New York Mets

We’ve already established that the Mets are motivated to move anything that isn’t bolted down, and Pham is a very likely candidate as a free agent to be who’s had a career year after a slow start. He’s hitting the ball hard and controlling the zone, and he’s having his best showing against righties since 2018.

Potential landing spots: Angels, Brewers, Marlins

Keynan Middleton, Chicago White Sox

The last of the high-leverage relievers who figure to move ahead of the deadline, Middleton has been pretty solid for a Chicago team that’s already moved Lopez and Graveman. He’s also a pending free agent, so there’s no reason to stop the fire sale now.

landing spots: Rays, Brewers, Twins