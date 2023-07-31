Pitchers to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 19 of 2023 MLB season

We’re officially into the fantasy baseball stretch run, and with the 2023 trade deadline smack in the middle of this week, roster management is even more complicated than usual. Players figure to still be changing teams for the next 36 hours or so, and the best way to cover for inevitable team and role changes is to make a canny move for a streamer on the waiver wire — which is where our weekly pitcher streaming recommendations come in. Here are three guys we recommend targeting.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 19

Pitchers to stream

Ranger Suarez, Philadelphia Phillies — Suarez has hit a bit of a rough patch of late, but that has as much to do with bad batted-ball luck as anything. The lefty’s still keeping the ball on the ground as much as ever, which gives him a chance in just about every start — a floor that you’re unlikely to find elsewhere on the waiver wire at this time of year. Of course, it also helps that he’ll get two great matchups this week, against the Miami Marlins and Kansas City Royals.

Johan Oviedo, Pittsburgh Pirates — Oviedo’s a bit of a riskier proposition, but when his slider is cooking, he has elite upside — just look at two of his last three starts, in which he allowed just two runs while striking out 15 over 13 innings against the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres. Of course, if he doesn’t have his command, he could put up a crooked number very quickly, but matchups against the Detroit Tigers and Milwaukee Brewers should limit the damage even if he’s missing his best stuff.

Jose Quintana, New York Mets — Quintan has looked totally fine in two starts since coming off the IL, including a quality start against the same New York Yankees team he’ll face this week. Aaron Judge is back now, but this New York lineup still doesn’t offer a ton to be afraid of, and if Quintana has his usual command he should have no trouble. His next start this week, against the Baltimore Orioles, is a bit more imposing, but Camden Yards has turned into one of the pitcher-friendliest parks around.