Picks, predictions for Guardians vs. Astros on Monday, July 31

After splitting their four-game series with the Chicago White Sox, the Cleveland Guardians (52-52) sit a 1⁄ 2 game away from the lead in the American League Central. Now, with the Minnesota Twins idle, they’ll look to move into a tie for the division lead with a win over the Houston Astros (59-47), who are a game back of the Rangers in the American League West. Noah Syndergaard (1-4, 7.16 ERA) will make his Guardians debut after being acquired last week, while J.P. France (6-3, 2.87) will get the start for the Astros. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET.

The Astros are -175 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Guardians are +145 moneyline favorites. The total is set at 9.

Guardians-Astros picks: Monday, July 31

Injury report

Guardians

Out: SP Cal Quantrill (right shoulder inflammation), SP Triston McKenzie (right UCL sprain), SP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation)

Astros

SP Jose Urquidy (right shoulder inflammation), OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder surgery),

Starting pitchers

Noah Syndergaard vs. J.P. France

The Guardians acquired Syndergaard from the Dodgers last week in their trade of shortstop Amed Rosario. Syndergaard, who was on the 15-day injured list prior to being traded, was ineffective in his 12 starts with the Dodgers and then was put on the shelf with a “blister” that he admitted was more of a mental reset than anything else. In his last start, he allowed six earned runs in three innings against the Reds. His first start of the season was his best (one run in six innings), but he’s allowed at least two innings in every multi-inning start since.

France has thrown the ball well in his first MLB season, and enter’s tonight’s start on the having tallied a 2.22 ERA in his four July starts. He made a start against the Guardians earlier this year, scattering three runs over 6 2⁄ 3 innings to pick up a win, and allowed one unearned run in seven innings in his last start against the Rangers.

Over/Under pick

The last time we saw Syndergaard on the mound, he was ineffective and giving up runs in bunches. Even if he’s working through some of the mechanical problems he was dealing with, it’s tough to take the under with him on the mound.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Astros have dropped three of their last four, while the Guardians have won four of their last six to creep closer to the top of the American League Central. Even with Syndergaard on the mound, I like the Guardians to pick up a win and secure a tie in the American League Central.

Pick: Guardians