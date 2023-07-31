Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Braves on Monday, July 31

The Los Angeles Angels take on the Atlanta Braves in the first game of a three-game series on Monday, July 31. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET from Truist Park. Griffin Canning (6-4, 4.46 ERA) will take the mound for the Angels, and Charlie Morton (10-8, 3.57 ERA) will pitch for the Braves.

The Braves are -218 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Angels coming in at +180. The total is set at 10.

Angels-Braves picks: Monday, July 31

Injury report

Braves

Out: SP Kyle Wright (shoulder), SP Max Fried (forearm/illness), SP Kolby Allard (shoulder), RP AJ Minter (shoulder), RP Jesse Chavez (shin), RP Dylan Lee (shoulder), RP Tyler Matzek (elbow), OF Sam Hilliard (heel)

Angels

Day-to-day: SS Zach Neto (back)

Out: RP Chris Devenski (hamstring), 2B Brandon Drury (shoulder), OF Mike Trout (hand/wrist), OF Jo Adell (oblique), 3B Gio Urshela (pelvis), OF Taylor Ward (head)

Starting pitchers

Griffin Canning vs. Charlie Morton

Canning had a tough start to July, but has bounced back since the All-Star break. In his last two outings, he added up 10.2 innings on the mound and allowed four earned runs while recording an impressive 20 strikeouts.

Morton struggled in his latest outing, conceding four earned runs in 3.2 innings against the Red Sox. However, outside of that, he has looked very solid in July with an ERA of 2.86 for the month.

Over/Under pick

The Braves’ offense has been on fire lately, adding up 29 runs in their last three games. The Angels’ pitching staff (outside of Shohei Ohtani) has struggled recently, and they do not have a strong bullpen. The Braves might be able to hit this total without any help.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

The Braves swept the Brewers in their latest series, and the Angels dropped two of three to Toronto. The Braves bat well against right-handers and get home field advantage here. The Angels have struggled offensively lately, scoring just five runs over their last three games. If Morton gets back on track, the Braves should win this easily.

Pick: Braves -218