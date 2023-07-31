Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Blue Jays on Monday, July 31

The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of a three-game series on Monday, July 31. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET from Rogers Centre. Kyle Gibson (9-6, 4.68 ERA) will take the mound for the Orioles, and Chris Bassitt (10-5, 3.91 ERA) will pitch for the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are -142 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Orioles coming in at +120. The total is set at 9.

Orioles-Blue Jays picks: Monday, July 31

Injury report

Blue Jays

Out: RP Jordan Romano (back)

Orioles

Out: OF Cedric Mullins (groin), SP John Means (elbow/back), RP Austin Voth (elbow), OF Aaron Hicks (hamstring), RP Dillon Tate (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Kyle Gibson vs. Chris Bassitt

Gibson’s July has been fairly standard for him. He can usually be expected to let up between two and four runs in six innings on the mound. In his latest start, he conceded two runs in six innings and recorded five strikeouts against the Phillies. Earlier this season, he kept the Jays to one earned run in seven innings.

Bassitt has been solid on the mound this month. He conceded two earned runs in five innings against the Dodgers in his latest start, and kept the Padres runless over six innings before that. He struggled against the Orioles earlier this season, letting up eight earned runs in just three innings.

Over/Under pick

Bassitt’s home ERA sits at 2.24, and the Orioles have been struggling on offense recently. If Gibson can repeat his earlier performance against the Blue Jays’ batting lineup, I think the under is a safe bet for this evening’s matchup.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The Orioles won two of three against the Yankees in their latest series, and the Blue Jays won the series against the Angels. Bassitt may have struggled against the O’s earlier this season, but he has been phenomenal at home this year, and the Orioles have not been hitting big as of late. I’ll take Toronto to get the first win at home.

Pick: Blue Jays -142