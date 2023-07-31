Picks, predictions for Rays vs. Yankees on Monday, July 31

The Tampa Bay Rays take on the New York Yankees in the first game of a three-game series on Monday, July 31. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. Tyler Glasnow (4-3, 3.36 ERA) will take the mound for the Rays, and Domingo German (5-7, 4.77 ERA) will pitch for the Yankees.

The Rays are -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Yankees coming in at +110. The total is set at 8.5.

Rays-Yankees picks: Monday, July 31

Injury report

Rays

Out: INF Taylor Walls (left oblique strain), C Francisco Mejia (left knee MCL sprain), RP Josh Fleming (left elbow inflammation), RP Andrew Kittredge (Tommy John surgery)

Yankees

Out: 3B Josh Donaldson (calf), C Jose Trevino (wrist), SP Nestor Cortes (shoulder), SP Frankie Montas (shoulder), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow), RP Luis Gil (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Tyler Glasnow vs. Domingo German

Glasnow has been very solid in July, with an ERA of 2.30 for the month. In his latest start, he lasted seven innings against the Marlins, conceding one earned run and recording eight strikeouts. Before that, he faced the Orioles for seven innings, and let up two earned runs while striking out nine batters.

German has struggled on the mound recently. He added up 12 innings pitched over his last two starts, and allowed 11 earned runs in that time frame. However, his strikeout numbers remain high — he recorded 18 over his last two games. Earlier this season, he allowed the Rays three earned runs over 10.2 innings in two games.

Over/Under pick

This Rays lineup is going to give German some trouble after his recent struggles. They scored eight runs against the Astros on the road on Sunday and should be able to keep those numbers up. The Yankees may not be as productive against Glasnow, but I still like a higher-scoring option for today’s game.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Yankees dropped two of three against the Orioles in their latest series, and the Rays won two of three against the Astros. Glasnow is the better pitcher in this matchup, and the Rays arguably have the better batting lineup, though the Yankees are improving with Aaron Judge’s return.

Pick: Rays -130